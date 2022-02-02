2 cryptocurrencies with record rises that will surpass Bitcoin

The world of cryptocurrencies is rapidly changing and Bitcoin is in danger of losing the scepter. Here are 2 digital currencies to bet on.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, one immediately thinks of Bitcoin which is undoubtedly the mother of all digital currencies.

In the last 2-3 in particular there has been a real explosion in this sector, with the birth of thousands of new cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin risks being ousted: here is who can beat it

Some of these risk somehow overshadowing Bitcoin which, according to Travis Hoium, one of The Motley Fool’s collaborators, could become more and more digital gold, therefore a store of value for the most turbulent times.

We must not forget that the use cases of Bitcoin have been rather limited in recent years, while there are many cryptocurrencies that are developing a series of projects for as many different uses, such as to upset the already consolidated sectors.

Two cryptocurrencies that are set to rise more than Bictoin and surpass it in terms of capitalization are Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

Ethereum

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency, with a capitalization still far from that of Bitcoin, with respect to which, however, it already boasts some records.

Just looking at 2021 it can be seen that Ethereum has risen by over 400%, earning much more than Bitcoin.

The latter is exceeded in terms of growth also by extending the observation horizon to the last five years, during which Ethereum recorded an increase in value of over 56,700%.

At the moment the Ethereum network is still very slow and has high costs and these two factors contribute to curb growth.

The Ethereum 2.0 update scheduled for this year and other upgrades in future years will improve these two key aspects, that is, they will speed up the network and at the same time significantly reduce costs.

In the absence of these interventions, the second most capitalized cryptocurrency at the moment could get into trouble, but if the updates are made as planned, then Ethereum will take off again and prepare to beat Bitcoin.

Solana

A direct competitor of Ethereum is Solana which has as its key feature the speed of its transactions, accompanied by low fees.

Just to give two numbers that help to understand better, the Ethereum blockchain can process transactions at a speed of around 13 per second, the Solana network can handle up to 50,000 per second.

Added to this is the advantage of transaction costs which for Solana are around fractions of a cent, while for Ethereum they can even reach as much as 100 dollars.

Another strength of Solana is given by the investments in projects which are progressing impressively for Solana.

This offers a significant advantage because it allows you to create new infrastructures and services on which developers can build.

In summary, the future is bright for Solana and ultimately it may be worth more than Bitcoin over time.