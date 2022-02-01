“2 Days Cult Movie” returns to Cinema Mariani with great titles and auteur films

2 Days Cult Movie starts again in Februarythe review organized by Cinemaincentro – the circuit affiliated with Fice (Italian Federation of Arthouse Cinema) and Europa Cinemas which manages the Mariani Cinema, in via Ponte Marino –with the contribution of the Municipality of Ravenna, which brings to the theater large second-run titles and auteur films that have not enjoyed sufficient time in cinemas.

These are always films that have obtained national and international awards, proposed on Mondays and Tuesdays in double screening (18.30 and 21.15) with a format that allows you to fully appreciate its value and at the same time to deepen its language and details: on Monday the screening at 9.15 pm will be accompanied by the presentation of Francesco Della Torre and Luca Vancini, both cinema experts from Ravenna, while the first screening of the Tuesday will happenwhenever possible, in the original language.

Furthermore, as from the first editions of this review, there will be the possibility of enriching the cinema experience with the gastronomic one, thanks to the agreement with the Osteria Passatelli which offers a gourmet dinner with three courses and a glass of wine for 22.50 euro including admission to the cinema.

The first tranche of this edition consists of five titles. It will range from the inevitable symmetries in pastel shades by Wes Anderson with The French Dispatch (7-8 February) to the touching reflection on motherhood by Pedro Almodovar in Madres Paralelas (14-15 February). He will dream in front of Annette (21-22 February), the incredible musical with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that opened the Cannes Film Festival, and will delve into the restlessness of Latin America (28 February – 1 March), the unsettling thriller by the D’Innocenzo brothers, to close with the immortal West Side Story (7-8 March), here in the wonderful transposition by Steven Spielberg who has already won three Golden Globes.

“In this difficult moment, in which beyond the understandable fears people seem to have lost the habit of attending cinemas, theaters and other places of culture and aggregation, we aim with this initiative to bring the public closer to projection on large screen; this is because cinemas are and remain the only spaces where the ‘collective and shared vision’ (to use the words of the writer Marco Lodoli) necessary for the full enjoyment of the cinematographic product is possible ” they declare in a note from Cinemaincentro.

“The 2 Days Cult Movie review – declares the councilor for culture Fabio Sbaraglia – returns to enrich the cultural and cinematographic offer of our historic center from February. We are grateful to the work of those who, in difficult times like these for those who work in the world of culture and entertainment, with continuous passion and competence in the effort to keep the cinema alive in the center with programs of absolute quality. This is why we are happy to support the Cinemaincentro review, convinced that even through proposals like this we can gradually return to meet in the hall, and more generally to share cultural spaces. “