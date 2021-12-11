2 dead in Arkansas, Amazon warehouse collapses in Illinois and traps workers

Two deaths in a retirement home in Arkansas – At least two people were killed in a tornado that ripped through an Arkansas nursing home. Five other people sustained serious injuries and several minor injuries. Monette Manor Nursing Home can accommodate at least 86 patients. Inside the facility, about 20 people are still stranded.

Amazon shed collapses in Illinois: people trapped – Another tornado hit Illinois, causing the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville to collapse. At least 100 employees were trapped inside, currently working the night shift, but all of them would be safe in an area of ​​the basement of the building. The same employees sent photos via social media to reassure relatives.

Storms also devastated Tennessee and Kentucky. Several buildings collapsed in Mayfield, Kentucky. No deaths have been made official but here too several different people have been trapped inside a candle factory.