2 deleted scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder come to light

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is coming to Disney+ this week to coincide with Disney+ Dayand the company has unveiled two previously unreleased deleted scenes that serve as a promotional advance for the premiere on platforms of the Marvel movie.

People Magazine has been the first to exclusively reveal one of them, an alternate version of the scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) in the hospital with an unexpected protagonist: Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Spoilers for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ below

Marvel Studios

Thor and Jane are sharing a most emotional momentwith Jane shutting down from cancer and Thor vowing to return safely from his battle with Gorr (Christian Bale), when they suddenly realize that there is someone behind the curtain in the room. That someone is none other than Zeus, who is there calmly eating an ice cream.

“Have you been standing there this whole time?” Jane asks. “Yes,” Zeus replies slowly, before telling Thor, “After all, it seems that you are a god with emotions“.

“Come with me. I have something you might needZeus adds helpfully to Thor.

That “something” could be, perhaps, Zeus’ thunderbolt, the Thunderbolt, which in this alternative version would not be snatched by Thor but would be the Greek god himself who would give it to him. This contradicts the arrogant and rude Zeus we met in the movie, revealing that Taika Waititi tried out a friendlier version of the Greek Olympian god. We do not know how the post-credits scene of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would fit into this assumption, with Zeus promising revenge through his son Hercules.

Marvel Studios

IGN has also revealed another scene in which we cast a new look at Dionysus, the god of wine and son of Zeus. When Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) arrive in the Almighty City, they encounter a spoiled Dionysus (Simon Russell Beale). who is carried in a cart while they serve grapes at will. Dionisio reveals the whereabouts of his father despite warning them that they are not welcome in the city.

We remember that on dates prior to the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in theaters it was reported that Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey had participated in the filming but finally their scenes did not make it to the final cut.. Will we see them in the DVD/BluRay/UHD extras? Disney will release the film in domestic format on October 6.

