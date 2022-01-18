2 € coin, you can sell one like this: it’s worth a lot

2 euro coins, pay attention to this particular piece which is worth much more than the classic currency: inside photos and details

How much attention do we give to coins that punctually happen to us in our pockets and wallets between one purchase and another? Few, very few. Indeed: none to tell the truth. We barely touch them with a glance for a few seconds, just to realize what piece it is, and then set them aside and use them at the first useful intervention. Whether it’s bread or parking, it doesn’t matter: we get rid of it with pleasure, often and willingly.

But we do not know, in reality, that the many pieces that are actually identical and of standard value could also hide precious pieces that could make us a nice gift without even imagining it. Among the many types of collecting, in fact, there is also one with a huge following in Italy: the numismatics, as well as the study and the coin collecting.

This extends to any type of product: ancient, past or modern. Even the current euro, therefore, could be included in the series assuming a value that goes far beyond the classic one. A piece can be special for two reasons: for a minting error which makes it unique in the world and special since the checks at the State Mint are rather careful, or for a limited edition with a well-defined number of those currencies.

Rare coins, have you ever seen one like this?

And you never know that any of these, however difficult, especially the latter that are carefully guarded by experts and enthusiasts, cannot end up in the free market for any distraction or dynamic. How to recognize them? Hard to say. If there is not an obvious defect on the coin – and here we refer to the first case mentioned – we need to focus on any unpublished representations.

Not finding the classic Dante Alighieri and not even the German eagle very widespread in Italy can be a first clue. At that point all that remains is to deepen with the help of the web, but it would be advisable not to use that coin in the meantime. These can involve little treasures ranging from nearly one hundred euro almost a over € 2,000. An example comes from MoneyStamps, a site specialized on the subject. Below is the photo.