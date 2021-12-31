+ 2%, Ethereum also positive

New Year in positive territory for the most important cryptocurrencies in the market, At the time of writing, in fact, the Bitcoin is trading at $ 48,057, just over 2% compared to yesterday, while on a weekly basis the drop is significant and of 6.01%.

It moves into positive territory after a few days of decline, too Ethereum: right now it is trading at a price of $ 3,781.71, 1.16% more than 24 hours ago and 7.68% less than seven days ago.

Among the altcoins we point out Solana growing by 0.19% and is sold at $ 175.39, while on a weekly basis the decline is still 7.40%, while Cardano is at $ 1.36.

Dogecoin reports a very slight drop to $ 0.1737, while Polkadot loses 0.51% to 27.62 Dollars.

In the last few hours, the theory according to which Elon Musk would be the creator of Bitcoin has returned, based on some assumptions of a former SpaceX engineer who published a series of clues on Medium that lead in that direction. Yesterday, however, Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns about cryptocurrency and said that Bitcoin is too concentrated among the rich to be able to solve inequalities.