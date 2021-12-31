News

+ 2%, Ethereum also positive

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

New Year in positive territory for the most important cryptocurrencies in the market, At the time of writing, in fact, the Bitcoin is trading at $ 48,057, just over 2% compared to yesterday, while on a weekly basis the drop is significant and of 6.01%.

It moves into positive territory after a few days of decline, too Ethereum: right now it is trading at a price of $ 3,781.71, 1.16% more than 24 hours ago and 7.68% less than seven days ago.

Among the altcoins we point out Solana growing by 0.19% and is sold at $ 175.39, while on a weekly basis the decline is still 7.40%, while Cardano is at $ 1.36.

Dogecoin reports a very slight drop to $ 0.1737, while Polkadot loses 0.51% to 27.62 Dollars.

In the last few hours, the theory according to which Elon Musk would be the creator of Bitcoin has returned, based on some assumptions of a former SpaceX engineer who published a series of clues on Medium that lead in that direction. Yesterday, however, Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns about cryptocurrency and said that Bitcoin is too concentrated among the rich to be able to solve inequalities.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

«At the auditions he doesn’t say I’m his mother» Photo

September 23, 2021

Cardi B. presents the Måneskin in front of a plate of spaghetti: controversy on social media

2 weeks ago

Tonight on TV 10 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

3 weeks ago

Top Gun Maverick, Jennifer Connelly on Tom Cruise: “He’s really generous”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button