2 euros rare, watch out for these: they are worth a few thousand euros

There are rare 2 euro pieces that can make the fortune of each of us. Their value is estimated in thousands of euros, which are the most sought after.

2 euros rare, there are some specimens that collectors and numismatics experts are looking for. Sometimes they are commemorative and celebratory pieces, not designed to be distributed and therefore made in limited edition. Other times, however, the uniqueness of these coins derives from random factors.

For example, from errors in the minting phase, usually corrected within a short time. With the result that, in the meantime, the rare 2 euros that escaped first become coveted. This obviously also applies to other denominations with a different face value.

But as for the rare 2 euros, the advice is to pay attention to those that are in our possession. Because realistically some could earn a nice nest egg, even if it was worth fifty euros.

Returning to the extremely rare specimens, the celebratory coins minted in the Principality of Monaco arouse particular attention. Among these stands out the one that portrays the effigy of Grace Kelly, the princess who disappeared in 1982 due to a tragic car accident at 63 years of age.

Beloved by the whole world and not only by her subjects, the princess appears on a coin specially designed to commemorate the 25 years that have passed since her death, in 2007. To date, that coin has reached the beauty of three thousand euros in valuation.

You may also be interested in: 2 euro coins, if you have this you are already rich | PHOTO

And again, there is the two euro that commemorates the eight hundredth year since the foundation of the Principality of Monaco, which is worth 1,500 euros. And that of June 2018 which instead commemorates the 250 years since the artist François-Joseph Bosio came into the world, and which also has a valuation that is around one thousand euros.

You may also be interested in: Queen Elizabeth set aside at Buckingham Palace: what’s up

You may also be interested in: Meghan Markle, serious press allegations against her: “She lied” PHOTO

With a little luck it is also possible to find one of these rare pieces, or even others, at events such as fairs and markets. Not to mention the inevitable trades that often take place online but from which we must be careful because of coins that can sometimes be passed off as rare when in reality they are not.