2 explosive cryptocurrencies that will beat Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin is still the king of the cryptocurrency world, but there are some that could offer bigger gains. Here are which ones.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made impressive gains in 2021, even though it was already by far the largest cryptocurrency in the market.

The price has risen more than 60% over the past year, with a rise of more than 4,750% over the past five years.

Bitcoin: the king of cryptocurrencies. For how long?

Bitcoin’s current market capitalization of around $ 900 billion is a testament to its rise and resilience.

As Keith Noonan writes on The Motley Fool, it would not be surprising to see other cryptocurrencies outperforming in the future.

Here are the two main digital currencies that could overtake Bitcoin in 2022 and beyond.

Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency, with a market value of around $ 450 billion.

Although its capitalization is only half that of Bitcoin, Ethereum significantly outperformed the market leader in 2021, posting a gain of more than 400%.

There are signs that Ethereum may be well on its way to winning the scepter in the world of cryptocurrencies.

This potential event has been dubbed “the flippening” and could represent a major shift in the cryptocurrency market.

Investor dollars have begun to move towards tokens supported by application and service features, rather than towards which simply function as digital currencies and speculative investment vehicles.

Ethereum’s blockchain network provides the foundation upon which thousands of other cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications are built, and its leading position in the blockchain services ecosystem has helped its tokens achieve stellar earnings.

Ethereum has risen more than 56,700% in the past five years, outpacing Bitcoin by a large margin over the same time frame, and this momentum looks set to continue this year.

Solana

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) posted staggering gains in 2021. Its SOL token skyrocketed by more than 10,000%, thanks to a combination of speculative momentum and the rise of the network as a launching pad for blockchain-based applications.

Solana is a direct competitor of Ethereum and has a notable advantage: fast transaction processing capability.

While the Ethereum blockchain can process transactions at a rate of around 13 per second, the Solana network can handle up to 50,000 per second.

Solana’s potential has pushed its token’s market cap to around $ 54 billion, making it the fifth largest cryptocurrency.

If demand for DeFi applications continues to grow, Solana’s transaction processing capabilities could help it attract users and push the price of its tokens significantly above current levels.

With its much smaller size and rapidly growing application network, Solana may be poised to significantly surpass Bitcoin again in 2022.