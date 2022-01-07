2 explosive shares to buy and hold for a decade

These two stocks will amply reward investors who buy them and keep them in their portfolios for a long time.

In ten years we could have flying cars or at least, many more people will probably own electric vehicles and turn them on with voice commands.

Two stocks to buy and hold for a decade

Anyone who buys stocks stocks today needs to keep in mind that companies could be very different in a decade.

To keep up, one should consider companies that are working on products that will be very relevant in 10 years.

From the pages of The Motley Fool, Jennifer Saibil suggests two stocks with explosive growth potential over 10 years: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

Lemonade

Lemonade is the AI-powered insurance company that has captured investor attention since it landed Wall Street two and a half years ago, but it’s not necessarily positive attention.

Its share price plunged 65% in 2021, trading below the closing price of the first day after its IPO.

Investor confidence seems so low that Lemonade stock has become one of the shortest in the markets.

This sentiment is not necessarily justified and the low valuation creates a great long-term opportunity for investors who see Lemonade’s explosive potential.

The company offers digital insurance policies backed by artificial intelligence, and much of the interactions happen without human contact.

Customers are buying more and more Lemonade products and the growth has been phenomenal, so much so that they have increased to over 1.4 million and the premium per customer has also increased every quarter.

This is because the company’s strategy of acquiring customers for a policy and keeping them loyal as their insurance needs increase has worked.

Lemonade acquired digital auto insurance competitor Metromile and the market did not react well.

The deal added a $ 37 million loss to Lemonade’s $ 66 million red in the third quarter.

These problems appear to be temporary and overall the operation looks solid, so much so that 2022 could be the year in which a turning point will begin.

In 10 years, you may be very happy that you bought this explosive title at a low price and kept it for a long time.

Upstart

Upstart also relies on artificial intelligence, which is powering many of the tech companies of the future.

The artificial intelligence platform runs information from potential borrowers through thousands of data to determine the credit risk they pose to banks.

This results in more borrowers being approved immediately without increasing the bank’s risk.

This powerful system is leading to spectacular performance for the company, which has acquired the Prodigy software and is targeting the automotive retail sector.

Upstart posted stellar third quarter results, beating estimates with a 250% year-over-year increase in revenue and net income more than tripled.

However, the stock fell after the quarter, in part because that kind of growth was still a huge deceleration from the more than 1,000% rise in the second quarter and management expects a further slowdown in the fourth quarter.

The Upstart market, including personal loans, auto loans and mortgages, is over $ 5 trillion and captures more each quarter.

The company only had 10 banking partners when it went public just over a year ago, now it has 31.

It might sound a little scary to have seen Upstart shares drop more than 60% from their highs less than three months ago, but there is a lot to look forward to for this company over the next 10 years.