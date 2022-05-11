2 Foods We Consume Every Day Could Cause Sickness

Many factors lead to a higher cancer risk. According to a study, there are 2 foods that contribute to the onset of the disease

How is it possible that dairy products are a “dangerous” food? In fact, different studies on nutrition and cancer explain the close relationship between certain eating habits and the onset of certain types of cancer. This time, subject of study they were right milk and cheese. And here’s what emerged.

Let’s think for a moment how we have breakfast in the morning: most likely, in addition to a good one espressowe drink a glass of milk (or a cappuccino at the bar), or even a healthy yogurt pot. Food that among other things, according to some studies, it brings numerous benefits to the body.

It is about established habitsand which are part of ours daily nutrition. Yet, according to some experts, consuming dairy products could increase the risk of contracting 3 types of cancer. Among other things, particularly aggressive tumors.

Cancer risk from eating milk and cheese: the study carried out in China

A’important research was carried out in China. Many i subjects involvedat least 500 thousand. Experts have compared the health conditions of the examined, the 70% of which he consumed no dairy products at all. The rest, he was used to eat dairy products at least once a week.

During remarkswell 30 thousand of the subjects have developed a tumor. The more severe forms of neoplasm associated with the consumption of dairy products are liver cancer, lymphoma and the breast cancer. The data made it possible to “measure” the percentage of risk depending on the amount of the aforementioned foods. Who eats 50 grams of milk or cheese per day would increase the 10 to 20% probability of cancer. More specifically, 12% in males and 17% in females.

Dr. Maria Kakkoura, epidemiologist nutrition at theOxford Population Health and author of the research in China, however, wanted to specify that further studies will be needed. What emerged from this broad analysis, in fact, cannot yet represent one absolute certainty. But he gives us afurther indication on how to guide eating habits. Excess, of course, never brings anything good. You can consume dairy products, therefore, but – when in doubt – without exaggerating.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)