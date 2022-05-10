2 highly punished technology ETFs with better entry after the Fed decision

(This article was originally written in English on May 9, 2022 and translated into Spanish for this edition)

Last Wednesday, the United States Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point. The central bank is also reducing its balance sheet. These efforts are part of a move by the Fed to rein in rising inflation, which isn’t easy without tipping the economy into recession.

Following the announcement, volatility on Wall Street increased. Significant losses were recorded on a weekly basis as concerns about the persistence of inflation and expectations of future interest rate hikes by the Fed intensified.

The loss of confidence has hit high-growth tech stocks especially hard, as well as unprofitable companies that might need big loans to continue operations. As a result, on May 6, the NASDAQ Composite posted its worst intraday performance since June 11, 2020.

It was also the lowest closing level for the tech index since November 2020. So far in 2022, many tech companies have tumbled to new 52-week lows.

Meanwhile, geopolitical headwinds in the form of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China continue to add to the rollercoaster ride. However, savvy investors are also aware that declines of this magnitude often mean that many great stocks are now experiencing a sell-off.

Therefore, today’s article features two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could appeal to readers looking for great exposure to the battered tech sector in the aftermath of the Fed’s decision.

1. ETFMG Prime Cyber ​​Security ETF

Current price: $48.11

52-week range: $47.74-$67.92

Dividend yield: 0.38%.

Expense ratio: 0.60% per annum

Increasing digitization exposes governments, businesses and individuals to cyber risks. Meanwhile, tech industry experts are warning of potential Russian cyberattacks in retaliation for Western sanctions. For this reason, cybersecurity actions have been in the spotlight since the beginning of 2022.

Our first fund, the ETFMG Prime Cyber ​​Security ETF (NYSE:HACK), offers access to companies that provide cyber defense solutions, including hardware, software and services. The latest metrics suggest that between 2022 and 2027, the global cybersecurity market could grow by more than 14% CAGR. Therefore, the future of the companies in the fund could be bright.

Description: HACK Weekly

The HACK, which began trading in November 2014, tracks the Prime Cyber ​​Defense Index. With a portfolio of 68 stocks, the ETF offers diversified exposure across market capitalization, geography and business focus.

Systems software companies hold the lion’s share of the fund, with about 45%. They are followed by Internet services and infrastructures (18%) and communications equipment (11%).

The top 10 participants comprise nearly half of the net assets of $1.8 billion. Among those names are Britain’s BAE Systems (LON:), CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:).

The HACK posted multi-year lows on May 6. It is down more than 21.5% so far this year and 13% in the last 12 months. Investors who focus on long-term performance rather than short-term swings might find current levels a good entry option.

2. SPDR S&P Semiconductors ETF

Current price: $174.07

52-week range: $157.26-$250.82

Dividend yield: 0.19%.

Expense ratio: 0.35% per annum

Most semiconductor stocks have lost around a quarter of their value so far in 2022. For example, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 24.4%.

However, growth prospects for the semiconductor sector are strong, thanks in part to growing popular acceptance of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) and metaverse environment could provide another boost for chip revenues. Global semiconductor sales for the first quarter of 2022 are up 23% year-on-year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

So our second fund is the SPDR S&P Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:XSD), which invests in companies at the forefront of the industry. The ETF currently has 40 participants ranging from large, well-known companies to smaller, growing ones.

The XSD, which tracks the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index, was first released in January 2006.

The top 10 stocks comprise around 28% of net assets, which amount to $1.1 billion. Semiconductor companies Monolithic Power Systems and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:), the world’s largest manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, First Solar (NASDAQ:) and two other heavyweights, Silicon Laboratories and Broadcom (NASDAQ:), head the list .

The ETF is down about 28.5% since January, but has recovered 1.5% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the PER and P/CV ratios stand at 17.19x and 3.77x. Investors who want to benefit from the long-term growth of the semiconductor sector through a diversified fund might consider looking further into XSD.

(NOTE: If you are interested in the financial products I mention in the article and cannot locate them in your region, you may be able to ask your broker or financial manager).