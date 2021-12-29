2 hospitals and 6 “community” houses are planned in the Savona area, Muzio: “From the Pnrr push to strengthen territorial medicine”

Liguria. These amount in total to more than 189 million euros were allocated to the resources to the Liguria Region in the framework of the NRP and the Complementary Fund as regards the investments in the structures of the regional health system: “This is a unique opportunity to achieve the strengthening of local medicine that everyone hopes for and which represents, as well as a necessity, the real challenge we face to make our healthcare more efficient and closer to the needs of citizens ”affirms the regional councilor Claudio Muzio, parent company of Forza Italia and member of the health and social security commission.

“A good part of these 189 million euros – he continues – will in fact be intended for territorial assistance, with the realization, in structures already in the availability of the regional health system, of 33 community houses (5 in Asl1, 6 in Asl2, 14 in Asl3, 3 in Asl4, 5 in Asl5) and 11 community hospitals (1 in Asl1, 2 in Asl2, 4 in Asl3, 2 in Asl4, 2 in Asl5) with an indicative cost respectively of approximately 1.4 million and approximately 2.1 million each, and which will allow, among other things, to avoid improper access to the Emergency Department and other services “.

“The community houses (one for every 45,000 inhabitants) will be dedicated – explains Muzio – to the services of primary care, with an organizational model of proximity aimed at coordinating and integrating all basic care services, with particular attention to chronic patients. In these facilities they will work in teams of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, in collaboration with family or community nurses, outpatient specialists and health professionals such as speech therapists, physiotherapists, dieticians, rehabilitation technicians, psychologists and others. Social workers may also be present “.

“The community hospitals (one for every 137,000 inhabitants) will be intermediate structures between hospital and territory, with 20/40 beds, mainly managed by nursing, and will mainly function as a buffer between the patient’s exit from the acute phase and his return home, between hospital and home care, allowing families and care facilities to have the time necessary to adapt the domestic environment and make it more suitable for the care needs of patients ”, stresses the Forza Italia group leader.

“In addition to hospitals and community houses – he adds – there is also the construction of 15 territorial operational centers, one for every 100,000 inhabitants, with the function of coordinating home services with other health services, ensuring the interface with hospitals and the emergency-urgency network ”.

“The challenge now is to manage these resources well, not with a parochial spirit but by intervening on the basis of real needs. The pandemic, as I was able to verify during my term as president of the Health Commission of the Regional Council in the summer of 2020, has dramatically highlighted the need to rethink our territorial medicine system, to make it more responsive to the demand for health of people and territories. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan offers us the opportunity to move in this direction. We all work together to give the best answers to Ligurian citizens ”, concludes Muzio.