Let’s take one of the most beloved female actors and put him to lead a real team of heroes. Let’s join explosions and fights in 2 hours full of twists and here is a movie not to be missed. 2 hours of pure adrenaline for this incredible movie on Netflix with a Hollywood star loved by women. As soon as it was released on Netflix it settled in the very first positions, remaining in the rankings for several days. A spectacular film, which does not spare the twists and turns and which is based on a true and little known story. We will not dwell on the commentary, as it is set in one of the most talked about war zones in the world.

The title says it all

As often happens when the film passes into Italian territory, the title is changed. The original one would in fact be “12 soldiers, 12 strong”. Literally: “12 soldiers, 12 tough ones”. In Italian it is “12 soldiers”. A title that gives a good idea of ​​this group of American green berets on a mission in Afghanistan. The story is based on a mission that really happened and for which a monument is still visible today where once there were the twin towers. Without spoiling the content and plot, we just suggest watching this film that will thrill action lovers. Even our readers who are passionate about weapons, light and heavy, will be happy to shine their eyes in the scenes of the film.

Inspired by a novel called “Horse Soldiers”, or soldiers on horseback, the film tells the very adventure of an American group engaged in Afghanistan. We are talking about the first American military operational unit that intervenes in the eastern country immediately after the very famous 11 September. Immediately entered the hearts of Americans and awarded with several awards, the novel was taken up by the famous American producer Jerry Bruckheimer. That, to be clear, of successful films and box office records such as:

Bad Boys;

Top Gun;

Beverly Hills Cop;

Armageddon;

Pirates of the Caribbean.

Just to name a few.

A protagonist who is also very popular with men

The undisputed protagonist of the film is the captain of the green caps Chris Hemsworth, well-known actor of Thor and the Avengers. A super handsome from Hollywood who has also made a dent in the hearts of men, for his always nice and bewildered air. It has also become a training model for gym and fitness lovers. A bit like it was in the 80s and 90s with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although the landscape really looks oriental, the shots were all shot in the US state of New Mexico.

