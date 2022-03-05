2% increase in the bill: customers will pay more for water from July 1

As of July 1, the 1.2 million customers of the Water and sewage Authority (AAA) – residential, commercial, industrial and government – ​​will receive a 2% increase in their bill, which will be repeated for at least five years.

This is the second block of multi-year “moderate adjustments” contained in the PRASA’s certified fiscal plan, which began in January 2018 and are justified to cover the “potential” increase in operating costs in the public corporation, as well as to enter the resources equivalent to projected obligations, told The new day its executive president, Doriel Pagán.

He specified that, “in dollars and cents”, the 2% increase for subscribers in the base charge will be an additional 54 cents per month, while for those in the first block of consumption it will be an extra $1.

Of the 1.2 million clients that PRASA has, 95% are residential and, of those, almost 50% are located between the base charge and the first consumption block. The base charge covers a consumption of up to 10 cubic meters per month and the first block, between 10 and 15 cubic meters.

“We have to observe our fiscal health and that operations are not affected, and that was the number (2%) that we were able to reach, also being responsible for the fact that we cannot reduce our operational efficiency. We want to create a correct expectation for our clients by being transparent”Held.

The increase in water is added to those that came into force, on January 1, of 3.67 cents or 16.8% in the electricity bill (for the first quarter of the year) and between 5 and 15 cents in the tolls operated by Metropists.

In addition, the rise coincides with a review of the AAA rate structure to, according to Pagán, “simplify it for the benefit of subscribers.” The review is also required by the certified fiscal plan and, in essence, consists of reducing the charges that are itemized on the bill from five to two, in order to “facilitate the understanding of the concepts,” he said.

“They are two different things: one is the simplification of the rate structure and the other is the 2% adjustment,” he said, after assuring that the simplification “does not generate additional income” for the AAA. He admitted, however, that the 2% increase “has an approximation” of $20 million annually, for a total of $100 million in additional revenue after five years.

Although there will be public hearings, between March 15 and 17, on the tariff revision, Pagán and Arnaldo Jiménez, vice president of Strategic and Corporate Planning of the AAA, recognized that the 2% increase “is already approved” by the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), referring to the certification of the fiscal plan.

“What was included in this fiscal plan was to continue with tariff adjustments of between 2.5% and 4.5%, as it had been until now. However, one of the refinancing processes that the Authority carried out, in December 2020, brought savings of $350 million and that helped us to be able to make a counteroffer to the Board and reduce the increases to 2% for all customer scales. ”, said Pagan.

“The 2% (increase) is established for the next five years, although we know that the verification (of the certified fiscal plan) is done annually”added the executive president, referring to the fact that the figure could change.

For his part, Jiménez said: “What we bring to public hearings is the adjustment by coefficient that the Authority needs, which is the calculation to know what the income and needs are and, based on that, it arrives at a necessary (increase) number, which in this case is 2%. The examining officer (of the hearings) can listen to any presentation regarding the amount that is being suggested and render a report”.

According to the executive president, at the moment, the AAA operational budget “has some items that stand out”, among which she mentioned electricity, chemical products to make water drinkable – “which have increased” – and infrastructure maintenance.

“The $20 million (yearly that would be received with the 2% increase) would help us cover the cost increases in our operation. It is part of the projection that has been made, always seeking the least impact for our clients and having a balanced budget”, he insisted.

They will eliminate monthly discount

Since 2018, when the increase streak began, AAA has offered a $1 monthly discount for paperless billing. Jiménez reported, however, that said incentive will be eliminated as of July 1 and instead, a “single discount” of $10 will be offered for customers to benefit from this mechanism. They would have six months to complete the process and remain in electronic invoicing for at least one year.

Of the universe of subscribers, between 150,000 and 160,000 are covered by electronic invoicing, so “the vast majority” still receive paper bills. “The cost of paper invoices is precisely one of the savings we are looking for,” said Jiménez.

Regarding the rate review, Pagán explained that, currently, the bill breaks down five charges: base charge, consumption charge (which is divided, in turn, into four blocks: 11 to 15 cubic meters, 16 to 25 cubic meters, 26 to 35 cubic meters and 36 cubic meters or more), Charge for Environmental and Regulatory Compliance (CCAR), special charge (Sustainable Management) and Fiscal Plan Adjustment.

The proposal that will go to public hearings is that the invoice only breaks down the base charge and the consumption charge.

What will happen to the charges that would no longer be seen? asked El Nuevo Día. “These components are included within the same base charge and others are distributed equally within the charges for consumption. Each meter will have its own cost and that is included in each position”, replied Jiménez, meanwhile.

“In the current structure, the CCAR, for example, fluctuates depending on the consumption block and each block has its own amount. Those amounts were redistributed within the new cost per meter in the block. Thus, a customer who consumes 13 cubic meters, who today pays a fixed amount for the CCAR, will pay only for the 3 meters that he consumes above the base charge”, added the Vice President of Strategic and Corporate Planning.

On July 1, charges for bulk water sales, bulk discharges, and service connections (connections between a water main and a home or business) will also increase.