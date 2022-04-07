2 key characters from The Walking Dead say goodbye to season 11

Two well-known actors have put an end to their stage in fiction

The Walking Dead is coming to an end with season 11. A season to be the farewell to the legendary series forever. Of course, we already know that there will be several prequels with protagonists like Daryl, Carol or Alpha, so that the universe created by Robert Kirkman will continue.

But for the moment, Two key The Walking Dead characters haven’t been announced for either of these prequels.. That is why in recent days they have said goodbye to the series, which would have already finished filming the last episodes of season 11.

Negan and Maggie have said goodbye to the series

The Walking Dead wraps up filming for season 11

As we know, season 11 of the series would be divided into three parts. The first has already been issued, the second is in progress and the third will arrive, predictably, in the last months of the year. Of course, the plot of The Walking Dead will end with a trilogy of films.

A few days ago, it was the actor Norman Reedus who said goodbye to The Walking Dead, as he had finished shooting all his scenes. But now it has been two companions from the series who have done the same and have said goodbye to fiction through social networks.

On this occasion, the two characters who have said goodbye to the series have been Maggie and Negan. Both have been a key piece in fiction, but now the time has come to put an end to it. In the case of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, he has dedicated some emotional words to the fans and the team of the series.

For her part, Lauren Cohan has assured that she has no words. Likewise, she has thanked everyone for the eleven seasons that she has lived in The Walking Dead and has confessed that her heart is complete. Now, we can only wait to see the end of both characters.