2 Key Derivatives Metrics Signal Bitcoin Traders Expect the $40,000 Level to Hold

Every time Bitcoin (BTC) fails to break through major resistance levels, traders gain confidence and increase their altcoin positions. The logic is that unless BTC drops significantly, these moves historically provide decent rewards for those who shift their investments towards higher risk.

BTC/USD pair on FTX. Source: TradingView

Over the last seven days, the return on the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed a modest 3% increase to $1.78 trillion. This figure is roughly in line with the observed performance of Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), and BNB.

However, comparing the winners and losers among the top 80 coins gives mixed results. For example, while the winners saw a positive move of 24.9% on average, the worst performers fell 5.9%.

Weekly winners and losers among the top 80 market coins. Source: Nomics

Terra (LUNA) is up 52% ​​on the week after the non-profit organization that supports the Terra blockchain ecosystem sold $1 billion worth of tokens on Feb. 22. The Luna Foundation raised money from Three Arrows Capital and Jump Crypto, a trading group that previously helped Solana’s Wormhole cross-chain bridge platform replenish $300 million worth of Ether that was stolen in a hack.

On Feb 21, WAVES gained 50.7% after announcing a partnership with Allbridge that makes the protocol interoperable and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM chains like NEAR Protocol, Solana (SOL) and Terra (MOON).

Arweave (AR) appreciated 28.5% in seven days after the Bundlr Network launched on February 21 a high volume twitter archive tool. The system allows users to store tweets and linked media directly in Arweave’s permanent storage.

Lastly, QuickSwap, the version of Uniswap (UNI) on the Polygon network, became the largest decentralized exchange protocol by volume, reaching a daily average of $40 million in February. The Uniswap (UNI) token has gained 14.4% in the last seven days, while Polygon (MATIC) is up 8.5%.

Tether Premium Reflects Low Retail Demand

The Tether (USDT) premium on OKX is a good indicator of the demand for cryptocurrencies from China-based retail traders. This measures the difference between trades between dollar-yuan pairs in China.

Excessive buying demand tends to push the indicator above 100% fair value, and during bear markets, Tether’s market supply is flooded, causing a discount of 4% or more.

Peer-to-peer Tether (USDT) against the USD/CNY pair. Source: OKX

Currently, the Tether premium stands at 100.3%, which is neutral. Even so, there has been a consistent improvement in 2022. This data indicates that retail demand is recovering, which is positive considering that the total crypto market capitalization fell by 19% between January 1 and January 28. February.

Futures markets confirm lack of “euphoria”

Perpetual contracts, also known as reverse swaps, have an implied rate that is typically charged every eight hours. Exchanges use this rate to avoid currency risk imbalances.

A positive funding rate indicates that longs (buyers) require more leverage. However, the opposite situation occurs when the shorts (sellers) demand higher leverage, which causes the funding rate to turn negative.

Cumulative financing rate of perpetual contracts as of February 28. Source: Coinglass

As shown above, the 7-day cumulative funding rate is slightly negative in most cases. This data indicates a slightly higher demand for shorts (sellers), but it is insignificant. For example, Luna’s 0.65% negative weekly rate equates to 2.8% monthly, a figure that is not too worrisome for futures traders.

If there had been a relevant risk appetite on the part of the shorts, the rate would be higher than 1% per week or equivalent to 4.6% per month.

Perpetual futures are the derivatives of choice for retail traders because their price tends to follow regular spot markets perfectly. Therefore, despite cryptocurrencies’ negative 19% return in 2022, Tether’s neutral premium and funding rate should be interpreted as positive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. All investment and operation involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.