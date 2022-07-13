2 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Sea Monster

A funny animated movie has become trend on Netflix and has ranked as the most viewed streaming service worldwide. Is about “sea ​​monsterr,” a Chris Williams-directed film that premiered on Netflix last Friday and has quickly shot to the top of the streaming service’s top 10.

“A girl who stowaways on the ship of a legendary monster hunter begins an epic journey through uncharted seas that will make history,” indicates the synopsis of the film that is a success of Netflix.

If you like me “sea ​​monster” and you were left wanting more, we recommend 2 similar movies that you can not miss in Netflix:

Live

“Vivo” arrived last year on Netflix.

2021 animated movie available on Netflix. “A music-loving kinkajou embarks on an incredible journey to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song from an old friend,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords and features the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Gloria Estefan, Michael Rooker, Nicole Byer, among others, in its version original. It has a duration of 100 minutes.

Related news

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

“Riverdance: The Animated Adventure” is available on Netflix.

2022 animated film that premiered in January on Netflix. Following a loss, Irishman Keegan and his Spanish friend Moya learn to navigate danger and grief with dance and a pack of spirit deer.

The film was directed by Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler and features the voices of Pierce Brosnan, Sam Hardy, Hannah Herman Cortes, Lilly Singh, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh, Aisling Bea, among others, in its original version. It has a duration of 94 minutes.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.