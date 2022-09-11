Entertainment

2 of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids share the same birthday but are complete opposites

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Kourtney Kardashian has three children and both of her sons have the same birthday. No, they are not twins; the two boys were born on the exact same date, five years apart. Here’s what we know about Mason Disick and Reign Disick, and what makes them so different despite sharing the same birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest child, Mason Disick, was born on December 14, 2009

Fans have seen many of Kourtney Kardashian’s children, including the time she gave birth to her eldest son, Mason Dash Disick. He was born on December 14, 2009, and Kourtney shared intimate footage from the delivery room on keeping up with the Kardashians. She memorably pulled Mason out during labor, which she also did with her second child, a daughter named Penelope.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Armageddon Time: The new trailer for the film with Anne Hathaway

4 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian almost overflows with sexy lingerie and shows major cleavage for new TikTok

5 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson: The secret she hopes her daughter never knows

14 mins ago

The evil of Angelina Jolie with Jennifer Aniston that Brad Pitt does not forgive

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button