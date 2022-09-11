2 of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids share the same birthday but are complete opposites

Kourtney Kardashian has three children and both of her sons have the same birthday. No, they are not twins; the two boys were born on the exact same date, five years apart. Here’s what we know about Mason Disick and Reign Disick, and what makes them so different despite sharing the same birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest child, Mason Disick, was born on December 14, 2009

Fans have seen many of Kourtney Kardashian’s children, including the time she gave birth to her eldest son, Mason Dash Disick. He was born on December 14, 2009, and Kourtney shared intimate footage from the delivery room on keeping up with the Kardashians. She memorably pulled Mason out during labor, which she also did with her second child, a daughter named Penelope.

“Kourtney loves to take out her own kids,” Khloé Kardashian said during the Season 7 finale when she was present for Penelope’s delivery.

Several members of Kourtney’s family were in the delivery room when she gave birth to Mason, including her sisters Khloé and Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“The experience was so indescribable and life changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” Kourtney said (via People).

In October 2016, Kourtney shared that the KUWTK the film crew was not in the delivery room when she gave birth to Mason.

“Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like a home movie,” she explained. “The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because he was my child. I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in the movies everyone is screaming and it was so crazy and my experience was amazing. I just felt that something inside me wanted to share this with people.

Happy Birthday Mason and Reign!!! Can you believe these two were born on the exact same day? ! I mean what are the odds???! I will never forget the day my first grandson Mason was born… pic.twitter.com/WvgitSPnZR —Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 14, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest child, Reign Disick, was born on December 14, 2014

Reign Aston Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest child, was born on the same day as his older brother – a few years later. Kourtney revealed that Reign had always been one of her favorite baby names and was on her list of possibilities for Mason. She also considered using the name Penelope but spelled “Rain” (per Mirror).

Kourtney also revealed that she tried to avoid her sons sharing the same birthday. “It’s still crazy to me that I’m having two boys born on the same day,” the reality star shared (via Us Weekly). “I really tried not to let that happen, so they could each have their day, but there was no getting around it. It really is so special and meant to be.

Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You are the greatest blessing in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gE4vVD0SUZ —Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 14, 2018

The reality star’s two sons are so different, even though they have the same birthday

Two of Kourtney Kardashian’s children share the same birthday, but their personalities are very different. Fans have watched the boys grow up and they each have unique characteristics.

Mason Disick seems to be a very protective big brother and cousin. In December 2021, Kim Kardashian shared text messages she received from 12-year-old Mason regarding the safety of her 8-year-old daughter, North West. She shared screenshots of Mason suggesting North is being supervised when interacting with fans on social media. He said he didn’t mean “disrespect” to North, but he had some advice for her because he “did do the exact same thing” and later regretted something he said online. He added at the end, “Just in case for safety” (per People). Kim called Mason’s posts “mature” and “insightful.”

Mason shares a close bond with his mother and siblings. Kourtney described co-sleeping with her first two children, who loved sharing a bed with her. But Reign has always been more independent, choosing to sleep alone.

” He [Reign] is my only baby who has always slept in his own bed in his own room,” Kourtney explained (via Your Tango). “We didn’t use any training method for him. »

Seven-year-old Reign also seems to be a lot more sassy than his older brother. He frequently shows his fiery nature in his interactions with the paparazzi.

At Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding in May, Reign asked the paparazzi to take “no pictures,” and at one point even told them to “give us a break” (per Mirror).

And on an episode of The Kardashians, Reign continued to show his adorable cheek as he begged his mom and Barker not to “kiss in French.” ” I will die. Ew, guys,” he said (per Page Six). “Can’t you kiss in French anymore?” »

