2 series that you cannot miss on Netflix if you liked The Lincoln Lawyer

Three weeks ago it premiered on Netflix “The Lincoln Lawyer”, an intriguing series that quickly became the most watched on the streaming platform, a position it held until a few days ago

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is based on the novel ‘The Brass Verdict,’ by writer Michael Connelly, and tells the story of Mickey Haller, the half-brother of Connelly’s best-known character, Los Angeles Police Inspector Harry Bosch, who also has his own series (‘Bosch’) on Amazon Prime Video.

If you like me “The Lincoln Lawyer” and you were left wanting more, here we recommend 2 similar series that you cannot miss on Netflix:

How to defend a murderer

Viola Davis stars in “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Series of legal intricacies that has 6 seasons that are available in Netflix. “The great defense attorney and law professor Annalize Keating, plus five of her students, find themselves involved in a highly complex murder case,” reads the synopsis for the series.

Like “The Lincoln Lawyer“, the series is an entertaining legal drama in which several law students must solve intricate cases.

The series stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Katie Findlay, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, among others.

anatomy of a scandal

“Anatomy of a Scandal” has only 6 episodes.

Miniseries of only 6 episodes that is available in Netflix. “Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James falls apart when scandal breaks and he is accused of a shocking crime,” reads the synopsis for the series.

Like “The Lincoln Lawyer“, the series revolves around the legal complications experienced by a powerful politician after being accused of a terrible crime.

The series stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Joshua McGuire, among others.

