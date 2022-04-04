2 servings a week are enough – Feed and Prevent

Eating avocado twice a week is beneficial for the heart. This was revealed by a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Two portions of this fruit in seven days, where an average portion is 50 grams equal to about a quarter of a fruit without stone, and replacing fats such as butter and margarine with meat or wurstel and bacon reduces avocado fats even more. plus the cardiovascular risk, the risk of stroke and the risk of coronary heart disease (the arteries that oxygenate the heart). The work is the first to demonstrate a link between avocado consumption and reduced risk of events such as stroke and heart attack.

The study was conducted at Harvard University in Boston and involved 68,780 women between the ages of 30 and 55 and 41,700 males between the ages of 45 and 75. The sample was monitored over 30 years. Epidemiologists recorded 5,290 strokes and 9,185 cardiovascular events over the 30 years of monitoring. It found that participants who ate at least two servings of avocado per week had a 16% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and 21% reduced risk of coronary events, compared to those who only rarely consumed this fruit. Replacing half a serving of margarine, butter, eggs or yogurt, cheese and highly processed meat such as sausage and bacon with the same amount of avocado is associated with a 16-22% reduced risk of cardiovascular events such as stroke.

Avocados contain healthy unsaturated fats that have been shown in previous studies to reduce blood cholesterol levels, a major cardiovascular risk factor. “Our study provides further evidence that the intake of unsaturated plant-based fats can improve the quality of the diet and is an important component of cardiovascular prevention,” he said. Lorena Pachecolead author of the study at the prestigious Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston.