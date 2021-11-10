The stock market is an exciting place filled with innovative companies reshaping our future. History shows that a long-term approach to the market yields the best returns, evidenced by the 3,700% rise in the S&P 500 index over the past 40 years.

But that pales in comparison to the dizzying returns in some cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months alone, including a sudden eight-digit percentage increase in the Shiba Inu meme-token.

Regular cryptocurrency investors will remember a similar “hit” with Dogecoin, but that token has now dropped more than 60% from its all-time high. Shiba Inu could face a similar fate, and investors should pay close attention to these two key similarities.

1. Market capitalization (valuation) beats the price

One of the arguments for owning Dogecoin in early 2021 was that it was trading at just $ 0.20 and if it becomes the next Bitcoin and eventually goes above $ 60,000, it could be a true millionaire maker for small investors.

But all the investors who followed this line of thinking overlooked the fact that it was almost mathematically impossible for Dogecoin to raise its price to match Bitcoin. This is because there is a much larger supply of Dogecoin than there is Bitcoin and, in fact, there are far more Shiba Inu tokens than either.

There are currently a whopping 549 trillion Shiba Inu tokens on offer, which is why the cumulative value of all tokens is over $ 30 billion, despite its $ 0.000054 price tag and the ability to trade it through. Yuan Pay Group login .

Put simply, Shiba’s price would have to rise more than 5,000 times to match Dogecoin’s price.

But that would mean that its market capitalization of $ 30.3 billion would also have to increase by an equal amount, which would give it a total value of around $ 152 trillion, the equivalent of one-third of all the wealth on the planet. .

If it sounds ridiculous, it’s because it is. Remember, despite all of Dogecoin’s promises, it still hovers around $ 0.27 per token, which is a long way off Bitcoin’s prices. The math around its valuation versus Bitcoin is similar to the example above.

2. Lack of adoption will erode Shiba Inu’s earnings

Many social media personalities, including the Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk , have often participated in the Dogecoin debate, sometimes driving up the price. But when it came time for Dogecoin to prove its worth as a real currency, its case fell apart.

To date, around 1,930 merchants around the world accept Dogecoin as payment, and they are mostly shady companies. That’s not enough to ensure widespread consumer adoption, and if people aren’t transacting with it, then it’s nothing more than a useless speculative token.

By comparison, only 110 merchants currently accept Shiba Inu as payment, and over 40% of these are cryptocurrency-related service businesses. Day-to-day transactions aren’t in Shiba Inu’s favor either. In the past 24 hours, there have been 34,000 transactions in the token, compared to Bitcoin – the benchmark – at 235,000. In other words, consumers likely won’t be spending Shiba Inu at their local mall anytime soon.

Not only is Shiba Inu strikingly similar to Dogecoin, but it may actually be worse based on adoption metrics.

For investors considering purchasing Shiba Inu, there are better alternatives. The financial sector is constantly welcoming new innovative payment companies, and many of them revolve around most cryptocurrencies in terms of consumer adoption. Additionally, some have the added benefit of billions of dollars in revenue and earnings.