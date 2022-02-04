A strong rebound in the world markets began around January 24, but today the swings that have formed could threaten this movement. What assessments can be made and how to regulate with an efficient investment strategy? A very special moment for international markets, suspended until tomorrow between further rises and new falls. The weekly trading close will give very probable indications of what the markets could wait until at least mid-February, if not beyond.

As usual, in directional or indecisive movements like the current one, there are titles that follow different directions, moving in no particular order. In fact, there are 2 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari that can go up and 1 that can go down. The fair value was calculated after having analyzed and normalized the balance sheet items of the last 4 years.

Our Research Department has today chosen 3 companies that could represent an opportunity to be exploited on the stock market.

They are: Banca IFIS, BPER Banca and SNAM (MIL: SRG).

Banca IFIS, last price at 18.35. Fair value at 25 euros.

Until there is a weekly close below 17.50, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​20.50 and then 22.45 euros. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a daily close below 18.22. Keep Long.

BPER Bank, last price at 1.9770. Fair value at € 2.70.

Until there is a weekly close below 1.8280, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​2.112 and then 2.50 euros. In the short, a bearish first clue with a daily close below 1.9240. Keep Long.

SNAM, last price at 4.918. Fair value at € 5.60.

Until there is a weekly close above 5.048, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​4.564 and then 4.10 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 4,998. Keep the Shorts.