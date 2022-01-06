2 undervalued tech stocks with strong upside potential in 2022

After 2021 has proved a big deal for the US stock market, it’s not easy to look for the 2022 winners. Many analysts believe tech stocks are vulnerable to a sharp correction following last year’s strong rally, as they have become too expensive.

And finding next year’s winners will be even more difficult: the global economy continues to face the challenges posed by the Omicron variant and the risk of higher interest rates that generally reduce the appeal of high-growth stocks.

That said, there are many tech stocks with great potential that, according to analysts’ estimates, remain undervalued and could see a strong rebound over the next 12 months.

Following Wednesday’s selloff in Wall Street tech stocks, some tech stocks are likely to provide entry points for bearish buyers.

Below we have identified two stocks from different segments, which we believe have strong growth potential:

1. Shopify

Canadian ecommerce platform Shopify (NYSE 🙂 was a big bet during the pandemic. The Ottawa-based company offers tools for small businesses, allowing them to enter e-commerce across multiple channels.

Since its inception 15 years ago, Shopify has sold software that allows approximately 2 million sellers around the world to run websites for a fee ranging from $ 30 to $ 2,000 per month.

In addition, the company offers sellers more than a dozen services to manage an online store – from e-commerce site to warehouse management, to payment management. The global health crisis has pushed the company up by 86% in 2020 from 2019. During the recent Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday weekend, sales of 6.3 billion in sales were recorded, up 23% from the last year.

In 2020, the company handled 8.6% of US e-commerce sales, versus Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 but 39% ahead of Walmart (NYSE 🙂 and eBay (NASDAQ :), according to EMarketer.

Shopify stock, which closed on Wednesday at 1,190, is now down 32% from its all-time high in November. But this decline could be a great buying opportunity for investors over the long term.

Chart: Investing.com

In a survey of 41 analysts, 23 rated the stock as “outperform” with an average 12-month price target of $ 1,679.14, a 41% rise for equities.

2. Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE :), the San Francisco-based company, offers an enticing buying opportunity after the recent weakness.

Shares of the digital ‘clippings’ search engine have been on the downside since mid-last year amid fears that user growth will continue to decline as after a year of lockdown, people will resume activities outside the home. The stock closed Wednesday at $ 32.84. It fell more than 47% in 2021 and recorded further losses in the first trading week of 2022.

Pinterest has benefited from the global lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as people locked in the house have been busy looking for ideas on activities to do around the house, such as decorating, gardening and cooking. The platform, which provides images and ideas for all kinds of activities and projects, has been a real asset in the “stay at home” context.

But the slowdown in user growth seems to have stopped and now PINS looks cheap.

Chart: Investing.com

According to an Investing.com survey of 31 analysts, the stock could rise 68% from its current level over the past 12 months.

Piper Sandler this week raised PINS’s rating to “overweight” from “neutral,” writing in a note to customers that fears about user growth appear to have subsided. Piper Sandler lowered her Pinterest price target to $ 53 on the $ 58 share. That’s 61% above Wednesday’s close.