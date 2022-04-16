2 years after the start of the pandemic, which treatments work (and which do not) against the coronavirus

April 15, 2022 08:00 a.m. | Reading time: 4 minutes April 15, 2022 08:00 a.m. | Reading time: 4 minutes

If you only have a few seconds, read these lines:

In parallel with the development of coronavirus vaccines, various treatments against COVID-19 began to be investigated.

Some had good results, others not so much, and a group has already been discarded.

Below is a review of the available treatments and those that are still under investigation, with information from Salud con Lupa.

More than 2 years after the start of the pandemic, there are already more than 14 different coronavirus vaccines approved in the world for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, there are already several treatments that, after passing clinical trials, have proven to be effective against COVID-19, some that have fallen by the wayside and have already been discarded, and others that are still under investigation.

Below is a review of the available treatments, with information from the Salud con Lupa site.

The ones with the most evidence and the ones with promise

After months of research, There are already certain treatments against COVID-19 that have scientific evidence that supports their effectiveness and that, when comparing the benefits of the treatment with the risks, costs and other contextual factors, in most cases the balance tips in favor of using it, although the utility in all cases is not the same.

“Not all treatments serve the same purpose against coronavirus, but rather have specific indications for various stages of the disease”, he indicated to checked Walso Belloso, infectologist and pharmacologist at the Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires.

On the other hand, Belloso added: “With what we have today in Argentina we are at the same standard for treating COVID-19 cases as other countries. No country has a 100% successful treatment, no magic solution has been found, unlike vaccines, which are very effective”.

Dexamethasone, hydrocortisone and methylprednisolone are 3 corticosteroids (anti-inflammatory drugs) that are punctually effective in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. In hospitalized patients with oxygen requirements, the Recovery study -coordinated by the WHO- concluded that the use of dexamethasone -a widely available and very cheap corticosteroid- has a definite impact in reducing mortality.

Also there is evidence in favor of the use of tocilizumab (a monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin 6 receptors) -indicated for patients in intensive care with a mechanical respirator- and baricitinib to reduce mortality in hospitalized patients.

“In the first stage, when the virus replicates intensely and can cause direct damage, there are antivirals such as molnupiravir and paxlovid [N. de la R.: estos 2 últimos aún no disponibles en el país]which, when administered early to people with risk factors, prevent up to 90% of the need for hospitalization and mortality”, explained Leda Guzzi to checked on this note.

Certain monoclonal antibodies, such as sotrovimab, are also capable of blocking the virus and preventing it from entering the cell, although they are not available in the country either.. “These are drugs that modify the natural history of the disease, which would ideally be widely accessible, with reasonable costs for the States and the financiers. That is what is conditioning its use in the world,” added Guzzi.

There is another group of treatments that have encouraging initial results, but about which it cannot yet be assured with certainty that the benefits are greater than the risks and costs. This is the case of inhaled budesonide -an anti-inflammatory drug being investigated for the treatment of early-stage COVID-19 by inhalation-, interleukin 6 inhibitors sarilumab Y anakinra -which are being studied for the treatment of COVID-19 in severe stages- and the monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab/cilgavimab and bebtelovimab.

The tofacitinib -a treatment being investigated for mild and severe stages of the disease-, fluvoxamine -an antidepressant-, and the filgrastima drug that stimulates the production of white blood cells, are also found in this category, although these last 2 treatments are not used in the country.

Those still under investigation

Another group could be included, according to Salud con Lupa, in neutral treatments, that is, those about which nothing can be assured yet, either because the certainty of the evidence is very low, because the studies have had mixed results, or because the data are not reliablealthough further research is warranted.

This is the case of antivirals, What the remdesivir, aviptadil, and ribavirin (Virazole), which are still under study and it cannot yet be confirmed whether they have a role in the treatment of COVID-19, according to Salud con Lupa, as well as the same for monoclonal antibodies casirivimab/imdevimab Y bamlanivimab/etesivima. In these latter cases, the evidence we have so far on its effectiveness over the Omicron variant, the predominant one in most of the world, is not encouraging. Everything seems to indicate that these antibodies lose effectiveness.

Enoxaparin and heparin – injectable anticoagulants used to prevent the formation of blood clots or slow the growth of existing ones – are also among the least promising, melatonin – a nutritional supplement – and sildenafil – a drug that has properties at the pulmonary level that could be useful in COVID-19 patients with severe lung damage- they have little conclusive evidence on its use.

the ones that don’t work

In a group of cases, there is strong evidence to support that it is a treatment that does not generate benefits, that generates benefits that do not outweigh the risks, or that generates benefits that are minimal compared to a cost that is too high.

It is the case of the hydroxychloroquine -treatment that was endorsed by the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro- and the lopinavir/ritonavir combination, which were analyzed by the WHO in the Solidarity medical study, and which were discarded due to their ineffectiveness and for indications of possible adverse side effects. Chloroquine and azithromycin have also been shown to be treatments that do not work.

The aspirinthe antiviral favipiravir (Avifavir) -, the immunomodulatory drug interferon beta 1a and the anti-inflammatory colchicinethey also have no benefit against COVID-19.

Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug widely used in human and veterinary medicine, is available in our country, but to date there are no conclusive studies that demonstrate its clinical efficacy in the treatment of patients with coronavirus or in prevention against COVID-19.

Regarding chlorine dioxide, a derivative of sodium chlorite, a chemical that is used as a bleach in the paper and textile industry, directly there is no scientific evidence to show that it is useful in preventing or treating coronavirus.

This note is with information from the Health with a Magnifying Glass special, which can be consulted in full here: SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN: an analysis of the most used treatments against COVID-19, with updated information as of 03/21/2022.

