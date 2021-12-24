20 costumed TV series set in the 19th century

The TV series that tell the story and the stories: discover the 20 productions set in the 19th century

Luxurious environments, sublime landscapes, as if they were paintings. The colors of the seasons, the clothes of high society contrasted with the rags of poverty. The aristocracy and the people. The great historical facts (the History) and the creative licenses (the stories) of those who manage to weave narratives within epochs far from us. Yet so close. The 19th century is a century that TV series have always told with great interest, capable, every time, of attracting the attention of the public.. In this last decade, productions for the small screen, hand in hand with the explosion of digital platforms, have increasingly improved the plots and plots, the shots and the style, the sets and costumes.

The 800, like every era, has its own charm and power, both in the images and in the contents. Yes, because there is always something interesting (to discover or to re-read) when it comes to “Historical series”. But, more than anything else, what strikes us about these series and this period are the feelings of the protagonists. On the one hand, the atavistic evil inherent in the human soul, envy and jealousy, the lust for power, selfishness, the narcissism of the rich, unbridled personal ambition, the exploitation of the less well-off, bestial violence as an instrument of self-affirmation. On the other hand, simply, love. Towards those who are worse off, towards the person we would like at our side, against all obstacles and imposition. And then the passion. It is the passion that drives the 19th century and the TV series that tell it.

We present, through different stories and genres, a selection of 20 TV series set in the 19th century

Bridgerton (2020-present)

Waiting for the second season, exactly one year ago on Netflix it debuted Bridgerton, the series set at the beginning of the 19th century, during the Regency Era (English Regency) starring the passionate love story between Phoebe Dynevor – as Daphne, the fourth daughter of Viscount Bridgerton – e Regè-Jean Page, in the part of the Duke of Hastings. Sensual and modern (in the soundtrack there are songs by Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Maroon 5), between glamor and inclusiveness, Bridgerton is a series – with the narrating voice of the legendary Julie Andrews – that has been able to brilliantly translate Julia’s novels into images Quinn on which it is based. A new and fresh way to capture and bring back London’s high society.