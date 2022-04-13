20 films that are already fighting for the Oscars 2023

\nLily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon" \n \n\n\n\nBefore the official selection of films for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festivalan important appointment to know what is coming during the awards season, we will review those films that have not yet been released but have great potential to arrive as favorites on the big night of the Oscars.\nIt will be next February 27, 2023 the day that the next Academy Awards ceremony will be held, so more than predictions, The following list is a guide to movies to keep an eye on over the next few months.\nmain titles\n1.Babylon (Damien Chazelle)\nBrad Pitt on the set of 'Babylon'\n\nAll eyes are on Damian Challeze, the youngest person in history to win the Oscar for Best Director for his outstanding work in 'La La Land' (2016). The filmmaker's new film, which will be set in the golden age of Hollywood, has Brad PittMargot Robbie Y Tobey Maguire as protagonists.\n\nWill 'Babylon' achieve a different ending than the historical mistake of 'La La Land'?\n2.She Said (Mary Schrader)\n\nMary Schrader, who directed the miniseries 'Unorthodox', now brings a film based on the work published by The New York Times, which broke the silence on sexual assault in Hollywood and helped launch the #MeToo movement. For the cast has Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Patricia Clarkson Y Samantha Morton.\n\nIs third time a charm for Carey Mulligan?\n3. The Fabelmans (Steve Spielberg)\n\nAfter making an impact with 'West Side Story' (2021), Spielberg will bring to the big screen a semi-autobiographical story inspired by his youth, something that he seems to like a lot after seeing the success of 'Roma' (2018) or 'Belfast' (2021). Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and even the mythical David Lynch, They are part of the tape.\n\nWill Paul Dano finally be recognized by the Academy?\n4. Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)\n\nMartin Scorsese He has a new project. This time, a feature film about the investigation of a series of murders committed in 1920. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone either brendan fraser are some of the stars that we will see in this film.\n\nWhat can go wrong?\nexpected returns\n5.Avatar 2 (James-Cameron)\nKate Winslet on the set of Avatar 2\n\njames cameron It has taken 13 years to fix the premiere of the second part of his worldwide success 'Avatar' (2009). The science fiction film will once again feature Sam Worthington Y Zo\u00eb Saldana in the leading roles, while Kate Winslet stands out among the new additions. The technical nominations seem to be assured.\n\nWill it enjoy the same success as the first installment?\n6. Bard (or false chronicle of a few truths) (Alejandro G. I\u00f1\u00e1rritu)\n\nA renowned Mexican journalist who returns to his country and confronts his identity, the past and the new reality of Mexico, is the story of what is new in Alejandro G. Inarrituwhich he returns to direct after 'The Revenant' (2015), the film that earned him his second Oscar as director, after winning the first for 'Birdman' (2014).\n\nWill the Academy resist giving the Mexican a new award? \n7. Canterbury Glass (David O. Russell)\n\nAll the movies of David O Russell in the past decade they got at least one Oscar nomination. After a seven-year hiatus, the controversial director returns with a period film that includes stars such as Christian BaleMargot Robbie Robert DeNiro, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock And till Taylor Swift.\n\nIs a new \u201cBig 5\u201d coming as in 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle'?\n8. TAR (ToddField)\n\nAfter In the Bedroom (2001) and Little Children (2006), Todd Field returns 16 years later to direct Cate Blanchett as a renowned orchestra director, who has an existential crisis before the concert that can take her to another level in her career. Together with the Australian we will see Mark StrongNina Hoss Y Noemie Merlant.\n\nDo we score the eighth for Blanchett yet?\nengaging stories\n9. The Son (Florian Zeller)\nHugh Jackman and Florian Zeller in 'The Son'\n\nIf the formula of 'The Father' (2020) is repeated, we are facing something big. Florian Zeller conducts Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern Y Anthony Hopkins in the second part of his family trilogy, which will chronicle how a man's perfect life is turned upside down when his ex-wife turns up with their teenage son.\n\nWill Hugh Jackman suffer the same fate as Hopkins?\n10. Women Talking (Sarah Polley) \n\nWith figures like Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy Y Ben Whitshaw, cannot ignore this adaptation of Sarah Polley from the novel of the same name, about how a group of women from a religious community struggle to reconcile their faith through a series of attacks.\n\nWill McDormand score new nominations like in 'Nomadland'?\n11.Next Goal Wins (Taika Waititi)\n\nTaika Waititi will premiere a dramatic comedy about the true story of Thomas Rongen, the Dutch coach who took the reins of the American Samoa soccer team, considered one of the worst teams on the planet, to turn them into true winners. Michael Fassbender Y Elizabeth Moss They lead the project.\n\nWill Waititi win the hearts of academics once again?\n12. Armageddon Time (James Grey)\n\nJames Gray may participate for the fifth time in the Official Section of the Cannes Film Festival and begin his path to the Oscar, with this semi-autobiographical drama set in New York in the mid-1980s, about the transition from adolescence to adulthood. In the cast it has stars like Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins Y Jeremy Strong.\n\nCan James Gray finally get the attention of the Academy?\nThe ones on Netflix \n13. Blonde (Andrew Dominic)\nAna de Armas in 'Blonde'\n\nthe movie with Anne of Arms that caused controversy for its sexual scenes in the Netflix offices when its executives saw the first montage, it seems that it will finally be released as its director imagined it. The film is a fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.\n\nwill it succeed Anne of Arms captivate even the most conservative public?\n14. White Noise (Noah Baumbach)\n\nthe third film of Noah Baumbach for Netflix, it is based on the novel of the same name about an industrial accident that causes a serious environmental crisis in a city in the American Midwest and a university professor is forced to face his own mortality. star Adam Driver Y Greta Gerwig.\n\nNetflix's strongest bet?\n15. The Killer (David Fincher)\n\nThe new project of David Fincher for Netflix returns the director to his origins. The film will explore the story of a serial killer who begins to break down psychologically upon becoming aware of his crimes. Michael Fassbender Y tilda swinton they are the protagonists.\n\nWill the Academy be seduced once again by Fincher cinema?\n16. Rustin (George C Wolfe)\n\nWritten by Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter for Milk (2009), Netflix brings a biopic about Bayard Rustin, gay rights activist and adviser to Martin Luther King Jr.. The project is produced by barak Y Michelle Obamaand starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock Y Audra McDonald.\n\nIs Chris Rock preparing to campaign with Netflix?\nThey can surprise\n17. Don't Worry, Darling (Olivia Wilde)\n\n\nFollowing the success of Booksmart (2019), Olivia Wilde It will take us into a psychological thriller focused on the life of an unhappy housewife from the 50s, and a husband who hides a great secret. Florence Pugh Y Harry Styles They are in charge of giving life to the main couple.\n\nOlivia Wilde among the most relevant directors of the year?\n18. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Kasi Lemmons)\n\nIn each awards season, a biographical film is presented as a strong contender. This year the actress Naomi Ackie it will become in Whitney Houston, under the orders of Kasi Lemmons, a director who already led Cynthia Erivo to an Oscar nomination for Harriet (2019).\n\nWill the new Lemmons get more than just a best actress nomination?\n19. Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)\n\nBased on the 1992 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric scientist. It doesn't look like a project for the Academy, but it is Lanthimos. Besides, Emma Stone is once again placed under the orders of the Greek director, and next to her, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe Y Kathryn Hunter.\n\nActing nominations in the offing?\n20. nope (jordan peele)\n\n\nTwo residents of a remote town who make a discovery as unusual as it is chilling, is part of what is known about the new film of Jordan Peel, which repeats with Daniel Kaluya as protagonist. Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun Y barbie ferrera They are also part of the project.

A bombshell at the level of 'Get Out' or 'Us'?