20 hairstyles for short hair that will make you forget your long hair

We keep talking about the haircuts that are Fashion. Since the pixies, to the bob in all its versions, the mullet are just some of them. However, if you have not decided to take the step because you think they are A, B and C when it comes to styling them, we will prove you wrong. Because they have as many options as long hair. These proposals of hairstyles for short hair for women will convince you not to regret shortening your hair.

A toupee for your pixie

Charlize Theron with short hair with tup.GTres Online.

There is no celebrity who can resist a hairstyle as inspiring as the toupee for hair short. style, have lifting effect and it is also elegant and spectacular whether you have the straight hair What curly.

Mullet with open bangs

The mullet haircut with open bangs is very versatile when it comes to styling it.Imaxtree.

The mullet haircut admits many versions when it comes to styling it. We love it with bangs and soft side layers to create a very on-trend, textured look.

Short hair parted on one side

Emma Watson with her iconic pixie parted on the side.GTres Online.

Short hair like the pixie she wears Emma Watson hairstyle with the line to one side is quite a statement of intent and a classic when it comes to highlight facial features and giving it all the protagonism.