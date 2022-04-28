20 Hidden Android Gems You Should Try (Vol. 10)

With this tenth compilation volume we have already reached 200 recommended applications in this section, which is not a small thing. As always, I’ve tried to collect as wide a variety of hidden gems as possible for Android, with tools and apps for all kinds of tastes and needs.

On this occasion you will find interactive radio applications, a secure mail app, an ecological search engine and many other interesting things.

Foldplay: Folder Music Player: One of the few music players that instead of organizing songs by album or artist, organizes them according to the folders where they are stored. | Download on Google Play

Cryptotext Secure Mail: Privacy-oriented mail app with end-to-end encryption, collects no user data, and is open source. Allows you to create secure ‘@criptext.com’ addresses. | Download on Google Play

friendsspire: An app that helps you discover new series, movies, books, podcasts, restaurants and bars through recommendations and reviews from other users. For now it is only available in English. | Download on Google Play

Stationhead: LiveRadio: Interactive online radio platform that allows you to request songs live from the announcer or enter the live broadcast by request. | Download on Google Play

Paintastic: Quite an advanced drawing tool that allows you to work with overlapping layers, gradient options, predefined color palettes, etc. | Download on Google Play

Nova Video Player: An open source video player, available for mobile devices and Android TV. It allows remote playback from a PC or server, and automatically obtains descriptions, posters and subtitles of the added content, among other features. | Download on Google Play

Click: A voice chat to be able to talk with your friends and teammates while you play on mobile.| Download on Google Play

olauncher: A minimalistic launcher to the extreme, offering a clean, distraction-free interface. Open source app and no ads. | Download on Google Play

OceanHero: A search engine for the internet, with the particularity that for every 5 searches we do, we help recover a plastic bottle from the ocean. All searches are SSL encrypted. | Download on Google Play

Craze: Relaxing drawing app with which you can create complex illustrations by mixing symmetries, rotations and reflected axes. | Download on Google Play

Soul Browser: Very complete web browser with many useful features, such as automatic translation, go back without refreshing, dark mode, saving all images or converting text to audio. | Download on Google Play

Aena: The official Aena app offers flight and service information for the 43 Spanish airports managed by Aena. It also allows you to make parking reservations and other functions related to the airport. | Download on Google Play

Keeplink: A link organizer with which we can save links to news, articles, purchases, recipes, books or anything interesting that we find on the internet or on social networks. | Download on Google Play

Tuning T1: Simple, light and straight to the point tuner for musical instruments (guitar, bass, piano, etc.). It also includes a sound generator to take musical notes for reference. | Download on Google Play

FE File Explorer: File explorer that allows access to remote files on PC (Windows, Linux, Mac), NAS, WebDAV servers, FTP and cloud storage such as Google Drive or Dropbox. Compatible with Windows Domain, Active Directory and DFS. | Download on Google Play

motorcycles.net: Platform for buying and selling second-hand and second-hand motorcycles, motorcycles and mopeds. | Download on Google Play

Ad-Free Reading Lamp: Turns the phone screen into a reading lamp to illuminate with an adjustable light, both in intensity and color. A noteworthy fact is that unlike other similar apps, this one does not have ads. | Download on Google Play

Celestia: Space simulator with which we can explore the solar system and its planets in a three-dimensional environment with precise data and locations. It also works as a planetarium. | Download on Google Play

Flowx: Weather tool with maps and graphs of the weather you are going to make, with more than 30 types of data and more than 20 prediction models, sunrise/sunset times, earthquakes and more. | Download on Google Play

Photo Curves: Photo tool to modify color grading, retouch, adjust white balance or replace colors, set RGB, CMYK curves, etc. | Download on Google Play

If you have been left wanting more, you can find other hidden gems in the previous editions of this section:

See you in the next post!