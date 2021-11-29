“+ 20% hospitalizations in 10-15 days”

“In the last 10-15 days we have seen an increase in hospitalizations of 10-20% number, they are cases of flu and Covid”. Andrea Fabbri, the director of the Study Center of Simeu, the Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine, highlights this at Adnkronos Salute, taking stock of the situation of the Italian emergency rooms. “There is a seasonal trend that increases as we approach winter. There are many respiratory diseases but there are also positive ones for Covid and here the first difficulty opens, namely that of intercepting infections. Today we are putting all the measures to the test. resources in terms of men and organization to try to meet all the requests to keep waiting times in the emergency rooms low but, as we have reported, there is a shortage of doctors and emergency-urgency operators and this will increase the waiting times also in anticipation of December and Christmas “, he added.

Simeu raised the alarm about staff shortages by demonstrating in Rome last week. “4,000 doctors are missing, which represent about 30% of the organic structure necessary to make it work properly – remembers Fabbri – The emergency room is still the only facility always ready to respond to the needs of the territory, this creates various problems. phase of the pandemic we recorded a 20-30% decrease in accesses because people were afraid to go to an emergency room, but today everything has changed because the perception of the risk of contagion has dropped and therefore we are witnessing a substantial increase in cases . This creates difficulties for waiting and response times. So – he reiterates – I launch an appeal: if it is not strictly necessary, it is better not to go to the emergency room but to call your doctor “.

After the Simeu demonstration, “we were received by the technical secretariat of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza – continues Fabbri – to whom we exposed the various critical issues that the emergency-urgency system is experiencing. The ministry seemed sensitive to our requests. which focus on the immediate, therefore a response to staff shortages, but also in the long term with a structural reform of the system “.