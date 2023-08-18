20% increase in the detection of thyroid diseases in Mexico after COVID-19

Mexico City, 17 Aug (EFE).- In Mexico, there has been a 20% increase in the detection of thyroid diseases after COVID-19, which has a positive effect, as most of those who suffer from it are unaware of it. and spend years without a correct diagnosis. , an expert said on Thursday.

“After the pandemic, there was an almost 20% increase in thyroid disorders seen in medical consultations,” thoracic surgeon José Manuel Mier Odriozola told EFE.

The expert pointed out that these diseases were detected because patients started going for consultation with symptoms like sore throat, difficulty in swallowing, breathing problems and swollen glands in the neck.

“After further review, ultrasound of the thyroid and blood tests, we confirmed the disease,” he added.

He further explained that COVID-19 is an inflammatory disease that affects all organs including the thyroid.

He said, “An element has been identified that directly damages the thyroid gland. When the virus affects the lungs, an increased immune response of cytokine production is triggered, which damages the thyroid, leading to acute respiratory failure.” or subacute thyroiditis occurs.”

He said that people who have undergone thyroid surgery are more likely to suffer from severe or moderate COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 750 million people suffer from some thyroid disorder, but 60% are unaware of it.

The thyroid is an endocrine gland below the larynx whose main function is to produce T3 and T4 hormones that circulate through the bloodstream and regulate the metabolic processes of phosphorus and calcium.

In addition, they regulate body temperature, heart rate, and energy consumption, and allow proper functioning of sleep, appetite, and character.

Mier Odriozola said that this gland can also suffer from tumor disorders, such as thyroid cancer, which is a proliferation of cells that begins in the thyroid gland, and which at first does not cause any symptoms.

However, as it progresses, it can cause swelling in the neck, voice changes, and difficulty swallowing.

Meier Odriozola said thyroid indices are rising because of improved imaging technology, which has made it possible to detect smaller cancers on CT scans and MRIs that were originally done for other conditions.

“Thyroid cancers found this way are often small cancers that respond well to treatment,” he said.

Finally, Mier Odriozola cautions that if someone suspects they have thyroid disease, they should receive a specialist evaluation, which will decide whether they are eligible for minimally invasive surgery to treat thyroid nodules, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism. are candidates for.

“Usually this procedure is done to remove a part or all of the thyroid gland,” he stresses.

