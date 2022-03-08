20 Lire becomes a treasure. If it’s in your possession, celebrate

Coins of absolute value: the 20 Lire becomes a real hidden treasure. If it’s in your possession, start celebrating.

Today we talk about another very rare coin of great value that is driving crazy i collectors. It is a very special object that we have all had in our wallets at least once.

We certainly never imagined that his today value it would have been literally mind-boggling. As we said earlier, there are several conditions that determine the merit.

First of all, it is necessary that the currency (in this case) must be in a perfect state of conservation. Minting errors and other peculiarities can be influential in the sale. And again, the imprinted image can be an evaluation criterion.

20 Lire, origin, history and value of a very precious coin

The origins of the 20 lire coin are very distant indeed. Let’s take a step back to the 1861 when this item was first minted. This is the 20 Lire d’Oro Vittorio Emanuele II. Its sales value is between 700 and 1000 euros.

Let’s review the 20 Lire Umberto I. The circulation covers a period between 1879 and 1897. To date, the one with the highest value has been auctioned for around 250 euros. Not a bad sum.

The history of the 20 lire coin it’s really fascinating, because during the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III even seven have been minted, each one different from the other. Among these we remember the Bundle coin and the Lictor coin.

These are real rarities, so much so that their value is crazy. We are talking about very high figures that in the best of cases have touched the 20 thousand euros. In particular those minted in 1927 and 1928.

Finally we take care of the 20 lire coins which were minted after World War II. The most important and notable belong to the years 1956 And 1957. Let’s find out why!

READ ALSO -> Blanco and Mahmood, new project after Sanremo? Finally the truth

READ ALSO -> Giovanna Civitillo has made her wish come true. It all happened live; PHOTO

These are very particular coins, because at the time they were withdrawn from circulation and their destination was really unusual. They came give awayin fact, to all of the staff of the State Mint. Consequently they are a real rarity, because they have not spread.