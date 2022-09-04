20 looks to appropriate the fall-winter 2022/2023 fashion trend without missteps

What does the fall-winter 2022/2023 footwear trend have in store for us? Here, the fashionistas are unanimous: the 2022 women’s cowboy boots will be on everyone’s feet in the coming months! And although the off-season hasn’t officially arrived, some celebrities, like Emily Ratajkowski, have already succumbed to the western charm of this bold piece. Do you also want to incorporate women’s cowboy boots into your autumn wardrobe? No problem ! Our editors have unearthed for you the 20 best ideas for wearing cowboy boots with style and without missteps. Decryption.

A westerly wind is blowing through the trendy girls’ locker room! The western trend is once again taking hold of the fashion universe with cowboy boots, which promise to be the flagship piece of the next season. While the Indian summer is slowly setting in, celebrities took the opportunity to put on their pair of cowboy boots and start the new season on the elegant side. And if you think this piece demands a particular style, think again. Whether it’s shorts, a dress, jeans or a skirt, the cowboy boot is the ultimate versatile boot that you must have in your wardrobe. Here are 20 hot ideas to wear it to bring the right dose of cool to your look!

Women’s cowboy boots are worn with a sweater dress this fall-winter

Emily Ratajkowski’s Mango women’s leather cowboy boots are currently the most popular and sought-after 2022 trend boots on the Web. And with good reason! The top proved to us that the cowboy boot is a fairly versatile piece that we can easily wear on a daily basis by varying the styles. Below: The model paired it with a knit jumper dress in bright yellow to create a minimalist and cozy everyday look.

Santiag + slip dress = a seductive look at the top!

After Emily Ratajkowski, it’s Kendall Jenner who really appreciates this fall-winter 2022 shoe trend! Star dress of this summer, the slip dress will continue to dominate our locker rooms in the weeks to come and in the face of the Indian summer which is slowly setting in. Fall 2022 trendy dress not to be overlooked, the slip dress goes perfectly with women’s cowboy boots. Make sure that the height of the boots matches the length of your dress. For example, if the dress ends at the knees, wear cowboy boots that reach halfway up the calves.

The white denim skirt with low women’s cowboy boots

Low cowboy boots are the trendy 2022 ankle boots that combine wonderfully well with denim pieces, regardless of their color. At the beginning of autumn, our editors recommend you the white outfit to better enhance your tan at the start of the school year and adopt a look that is bang on the latest fashion trends.

Women’s cowboy boots 2022 are in harmony with blue jeans

There’s nothing better than blue jeans and women’s cowboy boots to embrace the western trend and stay fashionable this season! It’s up to you to adapt the jeans to your morphology, as well as to your own preferences. Keep in mind that pants are usually worn inside cowboy boots.

The key pieces to achieve the total western look

The 2022 women’s cowboy boots certainly evoke the western style. But what other pieces to adopt to appropriate the total cowgirl look revisited? First, let’s mention the hat specific to this style that you could find in several online stores. And secondly, favor the shirt dress slightly evoking the western style (see the photo above).

Photo gallery: our outfit ideas with women’s cowboy boots 2022 in pictures

Fringes, a hat and a pair of cowboy boots: Bella Hadid succumbed to the western trend

Emily Ratajkowski loves her black leather cowboy boots and she wears them with everything!