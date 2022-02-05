20 Massalia, the colossal asteroid that today will “touch” the earth

Event observable with binoculars.

The asteroid 20 Massaliawhich in these hours is passing close to the earth, today will reach the ideal location for observation with binoculars or small telescopes, therefore without particularly sophisticated instruments.

The asteroid will indeed be found today opposition to the sun – that is, with respect to the earth, on the opposite side to that of the sun -, a position that will make it particularly bright, but will now also reach the position of perigee with the earth – that is, of closest proximity to our planet – at 15:22.

The asteroid will rise at 17:44 and set at 7:30, therefore it will be best visible from Italy in the evening and night hours in the area of constellation of Cancer.

20 Massalia is the largest of the “Massalia” asteroid family, and was discovered on 19 September 1852 by the Italian astrologer Hannibal de Gasparisfrom the astronomical observatory of Capodimontebut got its name from “Massaglia“, Greek translation of Marseille, the place where he observed it Chacornacco-discoverer, who had spotted it the day after De Gasparis’ observation.

The event it will not endanger the planet earth, as the distance of 1.11 ua from our planet is a sufficiently large safety distance. Therefore, the scenes already seen in the trending film with will not be repeated Leonardo Dicaprio And Meryl Streep Don’t Look up