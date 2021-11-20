20 million fine for Conserve Italia, the EU: “He was making a cartel on prices”

POMPOSA. For over 13 years Conserve Italia has been part of a cartel that has “fixed prices, agreed on market shares and sales volumes, shared customers” in the supply of certain types of canned food. For this reason, the European Commission fined the cooperative agri-food giant with a fine of 20 million euros (in the Ferrara area there is a plant in Pomposa), which has already made it known that it intends to appeal to the European Court of Justice.

According to the Community authorities, Conserve Italia and its partners “with their behavior aimed at maintaining or strengthening their respective position on the market, maintaining or increasing the sales prices charged, reducing uncertainty about their respective future commercial conduct and controlling the conditions of marketing and buying and selling, so as to exploit the situation to their advantage “. In September 2019, the other firms accused of being part of the cartel – Bonduelle, Coroos and Groupe Cecab – agreed to a settlement with the commission. Conserve Italia, on the other hand, has decided not to agree with the EU executive body, which has therefore continued to investigate according to the normal procedure envisaged for cartels.

The company replies by saying that in 2013 it had collaborated in the investigation opened by the European Commission. «However, there remains strong dissent – reads a note from the company – on the analysis of the regulatory peculiarity of a second-level Italian agricultural consortium, which is Conserve Italia. This disagreement with the Commission had led, in September 2019, Conserve Italia not to adhere to the proposed transaction ”. The company therefore intends to protect itself, as well as, the press release concludes, “to defend the institutional and regulatory peculiarities of the Italian agricultural cooperative system, and to investigate the legal reasons for the Commission’s decision in view of an appeal”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED