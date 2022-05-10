“20 million infections in autumn. Possible return of the mask”. The alarm of the doctors

What will come could be the first true unrestricted summer of the post-pandemic. “ After June 15th there will be the conditions to reach an unrestricted summer “, declared the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. That is the date on which all the measures adopted so far to counter the increase in infections in Italy could fall, including the last remnants of the use of Green pass and masks. However, medical professionals continue to ask for attention to be kept high to avoid an autumn which, in light of the evolution of the coronavirus and the new variants, could reserve some unwelcome surprises.

Among those who expressed himself in this sense that Professor Fabrizio Pregliascohealth director of the Ircss Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan, who after underlining the importance of keeping the reinfection levels under control in recent weeks, guest of A sheep’s day has raised a new alarm: “ In the fall there will be a wave of 20 million infections, one third of Italians. I say this because it will be useful to know beforehand, to be prepared “. A scenario already seen in the previous two years when, after a summer with a little respite from the infections, there have been new waves that have led to further cramps of lives. A scenario that is currently averted by the government but that Fabrizio Pregliasco does not feel like excluding: “ Maybe some restrictions will need to be made, it is possible that the mask requirement may have to be reintroduced in some cases “.

While research on vaccines continues, the hypothesis of the fourth dose is put forward. The parameters for a possible enlargement of the audience have not yet been defined, because we are talking about administration mainly for the most fragile subjects, who in many cases have already received it. According to Fabrizio Pregliasco, however, the methods of administration should not be like those seen so far and, therefore, it may not be necessary to return to the massive use of the Green pass: “ It will be a recommended vaccination, in the same way as the flu shot “. However, as expected, the professor confirmed that” after four months we are seeing a drop in protection “.

For frail subjects who have already had the fourth dose, however, Fabrizio Pregliasco hypothesized that there could be one fiftha booster that reports the level of antibodies to a target that guarantees protection from infection.