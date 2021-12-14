20 million plus bonus offer for Boga!

The transfer market January is approaching and one of the players who will ignite the winter transfer session will be Jeremie Boga. The attacker of the Sassuolo has the contract expiring in 2023 and for now the renewal proposals have been rejected, which is why assuming its sale as early as January is more than likely.

Rejected 20 million plus bonuses from Atalanta: Sassuolo asks for 25 million for Boga

It was theAtalanta which – as reported Goal.com – presented a 20 million plus 2 bonus offer for the Ivorian: proposal rejected by Sassuolo which instead asks 25 million of Euro.

PHOTO: Getty – Boga Sassuolo

The Boga-Atalanta track is still hot, but in the background the presence of the Shakhtar Donetsk of his mentor Roberto De Zerbi: the Ukrainian scenario would always foresee a transfer in the winter window, but at the moment the orobics appear ahead.

Even Napoli on the trail of Boga

Between Atalanta and Shakhtar, the Naples: the Azzurri, however, would like to think about Boga with a view to 2022/2023. Meanwhile, with a contract expiring in 18 months and an Africa Cup to play, the Ivorian focuses on the pitch.