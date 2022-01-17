20 million views for the trailer

Tech

Tech

Waiting to be able to observe the animated style of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 in cinemas, and in the wake of the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel superhero is increasingly taking center stage.

This is testified by the considerable level of attention gained by the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 announcement trailer. Surprisingly released on the occasion of the Sony show broadcast last September 2021, the movie broke a new record. About four months after its presentation, the reveal trailer in English available on the Official PlayStation YouTube channel has exceeded the threshold of 20 million views. To be precise, at the time of writing, the value stood at 20,253,918.

A more than remarkable number, which testifies to how the character of Spider-Man continue to have a strong appeal to the general public. At the moment, there aren’t many details available on the sequel to the Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, with the software house that placed in the 2023 the exit window of the exclusive PlayStation 5. With the debut of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 still far away, all that remains is to look at the title announcement trailer, which we propose again at the beginning of this news.

And while Insomniac Games welcomes new talents, remember that the development team is also working on the mysterious Marvel’s Wolverine for PS5.

