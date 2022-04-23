20 Movie Couples That Shouldn’t Have Been Together at the End of the Movie
No, your favorite couples are not canon.
Growing up watching romantic movies, we have always fantasized about finding our true love, you know, your complement, your better half. We always wanted that Hollywood-style love: exaggerated gestures, running after that person through the airport and all that. Now that we are adults, we realize that life begins after the movie ends.
The rule is that the main couple stay together at the end of a romantic movie, the truth is that some couples really shouldn’t have stayed like that. In this thread on Reddit, created by u/SalaciousDumb, there are people mentioning some couples who should have broken up after the end of the movie… and we agree with most of them.
one.
Nate and Andy from The Devil Wears Prada
two.
Andrew and Sam in Time to Go Back
3.
Bruce and Selina in The Dark Knight rises
Four.
Claire and John in The club of five
5.
Joel and Clementine from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
6.
Bill and Jo in twister
7.
Benjamin and Elaine in The graduate
8.
Diane and Lloyd in say what you want
9.
Sandy and Danny in Vaseline
10.
Kirk and Molly in Not even in your dreams
eleven.
Ben and Allison in Slightly pregnant
12.
Tom and Violet in Forever committed
13.
Nick and Catherine in low instincts
14.
Truman and Sylvia from the truman show
fifteen.
Henry and Lucy in Like it was the first time
16.
Tianna and the Prince of Princess and the Frog
17.
John and Melora in Magnolia
18.
Victor Laslo and Ilsa in White House
19.
Debra and Baby in BabyDriver
twenty.
Pat and Tiffany in The good side of things
This post was translated from English.