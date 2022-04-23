Entertainment

20 Movie Couples That Shouldn’t Have Been Together at the End of the Movie

No, your favorite couples are not canon.

Growing up watching romantic movies, we have always fantasized about finding our true love, you know, your complement, your better half. We always wanted that Hollywood-style love: exaggerated gestures, running after that person through the airport and all that. Now that we are adults, we realize that life begins after the movie ends.

The rule is that the main couple stay together at the end of a romantic movie, the truth is that some couples really shouldn’t have stayed like that. In this thread on Reddit, created by u/SalaciousDumb, there are people mentioning some couples who should have broken up after the end of the movie… and we agree with most of them.

one.

Nate and Andy from The Devil Wears Prada

© 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier were probably going to stay apart: her ambition might have led to some other adventures, while his move to Boston would probably be the last nail in that coffin.”

H/T—/xVIRIDISx on reddit

two.

Andrew and Sam in Time to Go Back

Fox Searchlight / ©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

“That was one of the most superficial and idealistic relationships I’ve ever seen on screen.

Give them something like a month and I bet they’ll figure out that they hate each other.”

H/T—u/Jeff___Lebowski on reddit

3.

Bruce and Selina in The Dark Knight rises

Warner Bros.

“Bruce and Selina from The Dark Knight Rises

They don’t seem like a particularly stable couple to me.”

u/emcoffey3

Four.

Claire and John in The club of five

Universal Pictures

“Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson in The Breakfast Club. To her, he is nothing more than someone to tease Papi with. Also, he has mental trauma and is an unpredictable guy who will probably end up in jail in a couple of years.”

H/T—u/BojackStrowman on reddit

5.

Joel and Clementine from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

“My girlfriend and I are in constant disagreement about the ending of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

I agree that they certainly go through the same separation and loss over and over again and so I think the film has a tragically sad ending.”

H/T—u/jfstompers on reddit

6.

Bill and Jo in twister

Warner Bros./Everett Collection

“In those disaster movies like twisterwhere a divorced couple reconnects during a crisis, I bet they don’t last a year before they split up again.”

H/T—u/MovieMike007 on reddit

7.

Benjamin and Elaine in The graduate

Universal Artists

“That last scene really says it all.”

H/T—u/HeyyyJayyy on reddit

8.

Diane and Lloyd in say what you want

©20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Their relationship was already troubled. And instead of improving it, taking her to a foreign country is likely to put more pressure on an already very strained relationship.”

H/T—u/TeamStark31 on reddit

9.

Sandy and Danny in Vaseline

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“Sandy deserves better.”

—u/Hedrigall

10.

Kirk and Molly in Not even in your dreams

Paramount Pictures Studios

“Because she’s out of his league, and for that very reason, he’s going to screw it up sooner or later.”

H/T—u/Aesop-Ben on reddit

eleven.

Ben and Allison in Slightly pregnant

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl in Knocked Up. He’s too immature and she’s too smug LOL.”

12.

Tom and Violet in Forever committed

Universal Pictures

“They managed to bring out the worst in each other and made me actively wish they would be apart at the end of the movie.”

H/T—u/nayapapaya on reddit

13.

Nick and Catherine in low instincts

UGC/Everett Collection

“I’m pretty sure Nick and Catherine had a messy breakup after the events of Low Instinct.”

H/T—u/Obi_Wan_Benobi on reddit

14.

Truman and Sylvia from the truman show

Paramount Pictures Studios

“I could imagine how that relationship would fall apart very quickly. They would probably be happily together at first, but Truman’s severe lack of trust would lead to some pretty serious problems later.”

H/T—u/HowPrude on reddit

fifteen.

Henry and Lucy in Like it was the first time

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

“What a sweet idea and plot but it wouldn’t work in real life after a few weeks, because having to go through the same routine every damn day would kill your soul in no time. I don’t care if you were a saint; after Before long you would end up leaving and honestly, since she wouldn’t remember anything, you wouldn’t come off as the bad guy at all.”

H/T—u/Love_To_Burn_Fiji on reddit

16.

Tianna and the Prince of Princess and the Frog

Disney

“Through most of the movie they were just arguing with each other. I don’t see how that would end up as a happy marriage.”

H/T—u/muffle64 on reddit

17.

John and Melora in Magnolia

New Line Cinema / ©New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Their relationship was beautiful. But I don’t see how it could work out well in the long run because of all that emotional baggage that she was still carrying around at the end of the movie. Not to mention that she was a drug addict and he was a very attached police officer. Eventually that would be bound to create complications. I feel like they would do their best to make it work, but ultimately they would end up breaking up.”

H/T—u/KrillinDBZ363 on reddit

18.

Victor Laslo and Ilsa in White House

MGM / Via tenor.com

“I think she would get tired of him and go back to Rick’s arms after a few years.”

H/T —u/albandero on reddit

19.

Debra and Baby in BabyDriver

Wilson Webb / ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection

“Debra and Baby from Baby Driver wouldn’t last long, 100% sure. The only reason she was there after he got out of jail is because she was single at the time, in my mind at least.”

H/T—u/ Alwynson on reddit

twenty.

Pat and Tiffany in The good side of things

David M. Bennett/Getty Images

“Dancing isn’t going to cure their mental illnesses; five minutes after the movie credits end they’re going to yell at each other again.”

H/T—u/ScreamingGordita on reddit

This post was translated from English.

