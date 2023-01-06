20 Nintendo Switch Games on sale for less than 5 euros

We collect the best nintendo switch games lowered from the Nintendo eShop which are at a price of less than 5 euros. In each title we put the price on offer and on the right side the original price.

Party Party Time (€3.50 – €5)

Do you like minigames? maybe not a Mario partybut for the price it has, Party Party Time It’s pretty good to play with friends. Offer will end on January 14, 2023.

Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre (€4.99 – €27.99)

Two video games in one. Both are nintendo switch games shooting and with the camera from above. Offer will end on January 26, 2023.

She Wants Me Dead (€1.99 – €9.99)

Simple, a simple argument and a nintendo switch platform game Recommended if it is cheap. Promotion will end on January 11, 2023.

Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special (€2.99 – €14.99). A classic arrives nintendo switch game

A classic among platform games. Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special will be on sale until January 8, 2023.

Horror Bundle: Paratopic + Fatum Batula (€0.99 – €9.99). The cheapest among nintendo switch games

Two horror games for nintendo switch in one. The first will surprise you, even with its short duration. This discount will end on January 15, 2023.

The Lightbringer (€4.49 – €14.99)

The Lightbringer is an interesting and entertaining puzzle platform game. Both the story and the fighting are simple. Offer will end on January 10, 2023.

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (2’09€ – 6’99)

It is a card game of strategy and decision making. This discount will end on January 21, 2023.

Quake (€3.99 – €9.99)

quake is a first-person shooter in the style of classic games like DOOM. Offer will end on January 8, 2023.

Evil Inside (€3.24 – €12.99)

Evil Inside is a horror game for Nintendo Switch that, as soon as you play, you realize that it takes a lot of inspiration from PT Demo. It works very well, although it has a short duration and it feels like it could have been more. Promotion will end on January 14, 2023.

Super Meat Boy Forever (€3.19 – €15.99). Challenging Nintendo Switch game

One of the most classic games of nintendoswitch among the most challenging. This discount will end on January 8, 2023.

Unrailed! (€4.99 – €19.99). This nintendo switch game it can get very chaotic

It can get quite chaotic. Here we will have to get a train to reach its destination by putting tracks on it, which are created by cutting down trees and chipping stones. Promotion will end on January 8, 2023.

Liberated (€2.99 – €19.99)

An interesting narrative and a comic style that suits him very well. This offer will end on January 11, 2023.

Retro Racing Formula (€1.94 – €12.99)

It may not be anything special, but at this price it is well worth it. Despite its sparse content, it is equally fun. Offer will end on January 9, 2023.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhytmic Adventure 1 and 2 (€4.49 – €29.99)

With the incredible discount of 85% we have this fun Nintendo Switch game. We will have to follow the rhythm in the fights. The discount will end on January 9, 2023.

The Last Campfire (€2.99 – €14.99)

It does not innovate much, but it is entertaining and very simple. Being at this price, it is highly recommended. This promotion will last until January 8, 2023.

Gleamlight (€3.39 – €16.99)

For many it can be something boring or repetitive, but gleamlight It has a very beautiful artistic design and puts us into a dream world full of crystals. At this price it is quite good. Your offer will last until January 11, 2023.

Namco Museum Archives Volume 1 and 2 (€4.99 – €19.99). What better way to take advantage of a deal to play classic games on Nintendo Switch?

Have fun with the classics of bandai namco at this low price! This offer will end on January 9, 2023. Volume 1 and 2 are sold separately on the Nintendo eShop.

DOOM. One of the greatest classics among nintendo switch games

We have DOOM, DOOM II Y DOOM 64 at the price of €1.99 (before €4.99) separately and DOOM 3 for €3.99, which previously had a price of €9.99. Perfect to revive a classic! This promotion will last until January 8, 2023 for all four.

Metro 2033 Redux (€4.99 – €24.99)

A port for nintendoswitch of such a popular shooter had to be carried out in the best way. And the truth is that it works very well. If it catches your eye, nintenderos we have an analysis of the game. This promotion will end on January 8, 2023.

Subway: Last Right Redux (€4.99 – €24.99)

another port of nintendoswitch wonderfully carried out Subway. If you are thinking of buying it, we recommend that you go through our analysis to reach a conclusion. Offer will end on January 8, 2023.

what do you think of all these nintendo switch games? Do you plan to buy any? Which ones have you already played?