20% of men in the world are carriers of high-risk HPV

a study led by World Health Organization (WHO) And two other scientific institutions warned that “about one in three men everyone is infected with at least one type genital hpv and around one in five men infected with one or more HPV type”, i.e., 20% of the male population worldwide, is a high-risk type of human papillomavirus (HPV).

The research, which was published in the scientific journal Lancet Global Health, analyzed the prevalence of genital HPV infection in the general male population. To determine this figure, we analyzed 5,685 Posts From database searches, which included 65 studies 44,769 men from 35 countries.

“Our findings suggest that HPV prevalence is higher among men over the age of 15 and support that sexually active men, regardless of age, They are an important reservoir of genital HPV infection. Experts from the WHO, the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO) and the Bellwitz Biomedical Research Institute (Idibell) shed light.

in conversation with infobaedoctor Horace Sanguinetti, urologist in Hospital de Clinicas “Jose de San Martin” and Argentine Urology Center, as well as a professor at the Faculty of Medicine University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and full member of the Argentine Society of Urology explained: “The HPV virus causes warts in the human body, which, when located on the cervix or penis, may eventually lead to cancer or in a malignant tumor”. He specified that the most common serotypes that pose a risk of this disease are 16 and 18, although “there are other serotypes, but they do not end up in a malignant tumor.”

Vaccination against HPV begins at age 11, before people begin their sex lives

In this sense, he highlights that “these estimates emphasize that Importance of including men in comprehensive prevention strategies HPV is used to reduce HPV-related morbidity and mortality in men and ultimately eliminate cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases”, as the overall prevalence for any HPV is 31%.

The experts who conducted the study said that “HPV prevalence was higher among young adults, peaked between the ages of 25 and 29, and declined or decreased slightly thereafter.” They also highlighted that “pooled prevalence estimates were similar for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal geographic regions of Europe and North America, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Australia and New Zealand (Oceania).”, while “For the East” and in South-East Asia it was half that of other regions.

The WHO warned that these estimates suggest that men “have genital HPV infection more often” and urged “to underestimate the incidence of HPV-related diseases in both men and women” because they may develop. cervical cancerResponsible for the deaths of over 340,000 women a year.

Keeping these figures in front, it is necessary to know the condition of the country. “In Argentina, there are no serious statistics on the incidence of HPV. So we believe the situation is the same as the rest of the world.” Maximiliano Lopez Silvaurologist in Argentine Urology Centerin conversation with Infobay.

in that sense, sanguinity highlighted that “there are no current data in Argentina similar to those published by WHO from time to time, but the idea is that vaccine The prevalence of these serotypes becomes very low.” As he highlighted, “HPV vaccination was established in the mandatory calendar from 2011 with a view to eliminate this virus. If the entire population of Argentina is vaccinated against this virus, at some point it will be eradicated and thus we will avoid the risk of cancer caused by this virus”, he said.

The truth, according to both experts, is that people are at risk from the very beginning of their sex lives. “When a person starts having sex, they are potentially exposed. I mean reckless sexSanguinetti said. While López Silva later supported the statement, highlighting: “The greater the number of joints, the greater the risk.”

“Guess the kids haven’t started having sex yet, that’s why Vaccination for those above 11 years of age. Now, in adults, people with genital warts may appear and carry this serotype if they are not vaccinated,” he warned. Sanguinity. In this vein, the expert indicated that “generally, when we treat patients with genital warts, one option we can offer them is Get vaccinated at that time, Since we don’t know what the serotype is, it’s not usually studied.”

In the words of the expert, “If these two are not potentially fatal, New infections can be prevented by vaccination. It is important to understand that once the virus has entered. lives inside the body And no matter how much one gets vaccinated, the virus is already there. vaccine prevents contagion, But does not cure virus once infected.

Statistics on condom use have varied in recent years. In 2020, 3% of teens and 10% of youth used it consistently, while these figures increased to 5% and 13%, respectively, in 2021.

Meanwhile, López Silva said: “The sign (it is not a symptom) is the presence of genital warts, it is necessary to prevent the disease condom use, Talking about vaccinations, he explained: “In Argentina there are 2 types: bivalent (2 serotypes) and quadrilateral (4 serotypes). The latter is most suitable and ideally, application according to the vaccination schedule before the onset of sexual activity. But it’s just as useful after the start.”

Finally, Sanguinetti explained: “It is important to note that patients, While you have warts, you can infect, Once they are gone, it is no longer contagious. but the virus persists And before some decrease in immunity, which can also be the flu, sores may appear. Therefore, it is important that, once warts are treated and eradicated, they follow control (even self-control) to avoid spreading the virus. Meanwhile, when talking about women, the expert indicated that “they are more difficult to detect because the lesions found in the cervix are not clearly visible. For this, original control studies performed by gynecologists should be done. i.e. pap smear and colposcopy, where you can see All malformations of the cervix.

A study published in 2022 by AHF Argentina, the world’s leading organization in medical care for HIV and AIDS, revealed a worrying trend: in 2021, only 5% of adolescents and 13% of young people declared that they always use condoms . Condoms are essential for preventing not only pregnancy, but also sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV, HPV, chlamydia, hepatitis, gonorrhea, and syphilis. These STIs are spread through bodily fluids and are caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

Statistics on condom use have varied in recent years. In 2020, 3% teenagers and 10% youth used it continuously, while in In 2021, these figures increase to 5% and 13% respectively. It has been speculated that this variation is due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have made it difficult to access free condoms. Reasons cited by respondents for increased use of preservatives included keeping them on hand and being more economical.

The study included 6,814 people, of whom 1,319 were teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 and 5,495 were youths between the ages of 20 and 29.

