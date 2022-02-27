20 of the 28 teams in MLS have Mexican blood

The 2022 Season of the mls will start this weekendand in its 27th edition, which will be played with 28 teams between the two Conferences into which they are divided, there will be at least 34 players who were born in Mexico or who have Aztec ancestryso only eight squads that will play this campaign do not have this kind of players.

Of the 34 players who are registered, 12 were born in Mexican lands, the rest are soccer players with Aztec ancestrybut were born on US soil and some of them like Efraín Álvarez, Julián AraujoJonathan Pérez, David Ochoa, Erick Dueñas, Antonio Leone, Christian Torres, wear the colors of the Mexican National Team in different categories.

teams like Austin F.C., minnesota united, vancouver whitecaps, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Montréal, Orlando City and Philadelphia Unionare the ones they don’t have players registered in the first team who have Mexican ancestry or who were born in this country.

The team of The Los Angeles Galaxy is the one with the most Mexican and Mexican-American soccer players in the squad this year with six, being its main figure Javier Hernández, while the rest of the Aztecs are completed by Richard Sánchez, Julián Araujo, José Villafaña, Efráin Álvarez and Jonathan Pérez, the latter alternating with the Academy team in the USL.

To the Galaxy it is followed by its neighbor Los Angeles FCwhat has Carlos Vela as a banner and it has players from its academy who represent the Tricolor such as Christian Torres, Erick Dueñas and Antonio Leone, in addition to Bruce El Mesmari, who arrived for this campaign and who, with the rest of the academy players, will be playing in both the MLS and the USL with Las Vegas Lights, a subsidiary team of the Angelenos.

New Mexican faces in MLS

for this seasonthere will be four new players in MLSbeing Carlos Salcedo the main figure. The defender will have his second chance in soccer in the United States after his time at Real Salt Lake before playing in Mexico, Italy and Germany, so now he will do it with Toronto FC.

Other of players who went from Liga MX to MLS is Jairo Torreselement whichand was recently champion with Atlas in the 2021 Apertura and that now he will try his luck in the United States with the Chicago Fire.

For its part, the goalkeeper World champion Sub17 with the Tri in 2011, Richard Sanchez, will return to soccer in the United States after a time without a team; and Bruce El Mesmari, a youth squad from Pachuca, will play with Los Angeles FC and with the subsidiary, Las Vegas Lights.

The Mexicans who will no longer be in the MLS

The United States League will have the absences of players like Oswaldo Alanís and Carlos Fierrowho left the San José Earthquakes roster, also left the MLS Jürgen Dammbeing released by Atlanta Unitedas well as Rodolfo Pizarro who returned to the league MX with Stripes.

There will be Mexicans on the MLS team bench

The Mexicans will also be present from the bench in the 2022 MLS Season, Gonzalo Pineda will have the opportunity to start a campaign with Atlanta United for the first time and Efraín Juárez will remain as assistant to the Norwegian, Ronny Deila in New York City.

