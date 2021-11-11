20% of the current workforce – Corriere.it

It could amount to 4 thousand units, equal to 20% of the current workforce, the staff cut of Mps to be started in the course of 2022 to keep the institute on its feet and comply with the forthcoming requests of the European Commission, which must authorize the extension of the state participation in the institute. The figure that emerged yesterday from the report of CEO Guido Bastianini at the Investigation Commission on Banks chaired by Carla Ruocco. Even the cost of these redundancies, all voluntary and to be agreed with the unions, the banker specified, was estimated in approximately 950 million and from 2026 it would bring 315 million savings. The minimum share of redundancies is 2,500 in the January plan, which is no longer current. So much so that the CEO himself is not unbalanced on the amount of capital that will serve the bank.

The new plan The preparation of the new plan will require a few weeks of work, a comparison with the Dg Competition and presupposes the perspective of a company that is able to walk on its own feet, specified Bastianini. Given that the bank in a state aid scheme we will have to review the perimeter of the group, eliminate the parts that are not profitable, The cost structure, in particular personnel, will have to be examined, perhaps the only component that MPS failed to complete the 2017 public bailout agreements (today there are 21,300 employees) while the commitments on branches and npls were carried out. According to Ruocco, an appropriate extension of at least twelve months must be obtained from the EU. Europe will have no difficulty in complying with the request.



Unicredit, the failed deal The CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, on the failure of the negotiations with the Treasury for the acquisition of Mps. It was well known to both sides from the start that the operation would be possible only after a further significant contribution of capital in Mps, has explained. But from the comparison it emerged that the necessary capital was more significant than the Mef expected, and considered excessive. Unicredit asked for an increase from 6.3 billion, Orcel would have revealed in the classified session. The banker said he was personally sorry but reaching an agreement on conditions inconsistent with the agreed conditions would not have been in the interest of Unicredit and its shareholders and, in my opinion, also of the stability of the national banking system.

