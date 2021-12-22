20% of the world’s Bitcoins are still mined in China, despite the ban. that’s how

Last May, the Chinese government began issuing restrictions on the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency fronts, resulting in a June real block on mining operations in 90% of Chinese provinces, causing an inevitable collapse in the industry. The cause that prompted China to block this type of operations concerns thevery high energy consumption they need, given that the country is going through the worst energy crisis of the last 10 years.

China and Bitcoin: mining continues despite the blockade

From here began a real diaspora of miners to other continents such as Europe and America. But from what emerged from a report published by the CNBC, Chinese miners have found a trick to continue trading and mining Bitcoin from China. Many miners were forced to stay in their country of origin due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic, transfer costs and a lack of contacts and money abroad.

The Chinese continue to mine Bitcoin …. underground

The solution found by the small and medium-sized stations that use thehydroelectric power from the dams located in Sichuan and Yunnan and have not had the opportunity to move their equipment to Kazakhstan, Germany and the United States, was to use a combination of electricity and hydroelectricity off-grid, or sources that they are not directly connected to the main network, so that they are hardly detected by the government.

On CNBC, a Chinese miner named Well, said he was gone underground scattering his mining equipment in different locations in order to reduce the chances of being spotted on the Chinese power grid. The most incredible figure emerging from CNBC states that the 20% of Bitcoin miners in the world they extract cryptocurrency from China, when in reality the percentage should be 0%. Recall that before the government blockade, China mined about 65% to 75% of all Bitcoin in the world.