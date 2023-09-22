20 sexiest horror movies to stream in 2023

Every product on this page was selected by a Harper’s Bazaar editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you purchase.
American Psycho (2000)
Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a successful investment banker with a passion for murder. His extreme charm attracts him to many women, many of whom he kills for sport. An iconic horror film filled with unforgettable scenes, strange imagery, and lots of humor.
From Dusk ’til Dawn (1996)
Brothers Seth (George Clooney) and Richard (Quentin Tarantino) are on the run after murdering some police officers. They cross the Mexican border, taking a family hostage, and decide to hide out in a strip club. What they don’t realize is that vampires are in charge of the bar. Co-star Salma Hayek.
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), a young lawyer, travels to Count Dracula’s castle on business. Dracula (Gary Oldman) discovers that Harker’s fiancée Mina (Winona Ryder) looks exactly like his late wife. He decides to hunt down Harker by capturing him and seducing him.
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
The 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel chronicles the travels of two beautiful vampires through the centuries. Lewis (Brad Pitt) and Lestat (Tom Cruise) turn a young girl (Kirsten Dunst) into a vampire, and witness the horrors of the modern world. Led by Pitt and Cruise, Interview with the Vampire Almost everyone will like it.
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Megan Fox shines in this horror-comedy written by Diablo Cody. After Jennifer’s body is taken over by a demon, she develops an insatiable desire to kill the boys at school after seducing them. Her friend Needy doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s behavior and tries to put a stop to it. A sexy cult classic.
Knock Knock (2015)
Architect Evan (Keanu Reeves) is home alone while his family is away. During a storm, two women (Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas) knock on his door asking for help, and Ivan asks for help. When the women won’t leave, Ivan gets sucked into a dangerous sex game that threatens his entire existence.
Mulholland Drive (2001)
In her breakout role, Naomi Watts plays Betty, a woman trying to succeed in Hollywood who helps a woman suffering from amnesia. Developing an incredibly close relationship with each other, the pair try to find out what happened to the mysterious woman and who she really is.
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
In this unexpected love story, Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton) are vampires who have been in love for centuries. To survive, they must seek out blood that has not been contaminated by zombies, while trying to restrain Eve’s sister, Ava (Mia Wasikowska), who has lost her level of control.
Queen of the Damned (2002)
in this sequel Interview with the VampireAkasha (Alia), the queen of all vampires, has been awakened by Lestat (Stuart Townsend), a notorious vampire now living as a musician. After locating him, Sky decides that she wants to make Lestat king.
Species (1995)
A scientist is able to reproduce an alien creature, which takes the form of a human woman, known as “Cil” (Natasha Henstridge). If she uses her seductive powers in an unsuccessful attempt to get pregnant, government officials begin to hunt the alien, fearing that he may be able to destroy the human race.
Taking Life (2004)
Angelina Jolie plays the role of FBI profiler Ileana in this horror-filled thriller. A serial killer is on the loose, taking over the identities of his victims, allowing him to commit more murders. Art dealer James (Ethan Hawke) begins to assist in the investigation and develops an inappropriate relationship with Illyana in the process.
Teeth (2007)
Dawn is a chaste teenager until she meets Toby and attempts to lose her virginity. It’s quickly revealed that Dawn is the living embodiment of the vagina dentata myth, meaning her vagina has literal teeth. She sets out on a journey of self-discovery, quickly learning what makes her teeth and what doesn’t.
The Hunger (1983)
Vampire Miriam (Catherine Deneuve) is immortal, but her lover John (David Bowie) is not. As he begins to fade, Miriam searches for a new partner, choosing a beautiful scientist named Sarah (Susan Sarandon). However, Sarah is not so sure about vampirism, and the pair struggle over their compatibility.
The Love Witch (2016)
After her husband’s death, Elaine desperately wants to find love, so she begins using spells and potions to make men fall in love with her. Unfortunately, his powers are too much for most of his victims, leading him into a dangerous world of sex and death.
The Neon Demon (2016)
Jessie (Elle Fanning) moves to Los Angeles to pursue modeling. Jessie’s beauty immediately makes her a target of abuse, and she eventually sees the dark side of the industry, in which women strive to achieve immortality at any cost.
Alyssa (Sally Hawkins) is a mute woman working in a government facility who lives a solitary life. When a mysterious amphibious creature with human features is captured by a colonel, Elisa finds an unexpected romantic connection. Against all odds, she sets out to save the creature.
The Witches of Eastwick (1987)
Three women (Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon) are bored with their safe existence in the suburbs. Not realizing they possess supernatural powers, the women share their desires with each other, only for the man of their dreams to come to town. However, dreamy Daryl (Jack Nicholson) is not necessarily what he seems.
Under the Skin (2013)
Scarlett Johansson plays an alien who takes the form of a beautiful woman to lure men. Traveling around Scotland, the aliens meet several unexpected victims, all of whom end up in a mysterious alternate dimension where they are considered food.
Underworld (2003)
Selene (Kate Beckinsale) is a vampire whose job involves hunting and killing werewolves, known as Lycans. She falls in love with a human (Scott Speedman), who is then bitten by a werewolf, leaving her trapped in an impossible conflict. Can she save the man she loves, or must she die?
X (2022)
A group of adult entertainers head to a remote estate in Texas to make a pornographic film. However, the elderly owner of the estate is less than pleased with the group’s adventures, and strange things begin to happen. Starring Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Martin Henderson.
