20 Surprising Secrets About the Jurassic Park Franchise – E! Online Latino

13. On the last day of production, Hurricane Iniki, Hawaii’s most powerful storm on record, hit the island. The cast and crew were rushed to Los Angeles, where they finished filming.

14. To get everyone off the island safely, the production company kathleen kennedy “ran to the airport” and then asked to be transferred to Honolulu”, where she finally ran into someone she recognized, Spielberg told ew.

“He was the young man flying the biplane in Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the director shared. “He was the pilot that was in our movie and he happened to be a pilot on a four-engine 707, a cargo plane, and he was between flights. So Kathy made arrangements with him to send a large plane to the island the next day to take out to the cast and crew. Again, it’s something else that seems to only happen in the movies. And when things like that happen in the movies, the audience pushes it away!”

15. After two sequels were released in 1997 and 2001, jurassic IV was in development for years, starting in 2001 and went through several changes before it was postponed in 2008. Several reportedly in consideration to appear in the film included Keira Knightley Y Jeremy Piven.