20 things you may not know about the famous author of children’s books

The name of Roald Dahl for all children born in the 80s-90s it retains a childhood flavor. It is a name with a sweet aftertaste that, just by pronouncing it, melts in the mouth just like the milk chocolate bar which, in the fictional imagination, Willy Wonka hands it to all who enter its enchanting Chocolate Factory.

Writer died on November 23, 1990 at the age of 74, he had long been ill with leukemia. His astonishing existence ended with great fanfare with a Viking funeral, a last daring homage to a man who had lived not one, but a thousand lives. Roald Dahl’s existence was over the top to the very end.

Roald Dahl and children’s books

Writer Roald Dahl opened children’s minds to new worlds, where fear and the desire for adventure became one, thus projecting young readers onto the roller coaster of the imagination.



Dahl is now called the “master of cheerful horror stories” because he knew how to renew the genre of children’s fairy tales by introducing a very special “horror” ingredient.

L’horror by Roald Dahl however, it is of a very original make, capable of combining fear and adventure, fear and fantasy. In fact, the novels of the Norwegian-born writer do not make the skin crawl with terror, but they are capable of insinuating in the mind that fearful fascination that pushes you to go on with the story to the point of challenging your fears.

Dahl’s bewitched fairy tales

Dahl had a great intuition, which basically can be seen as the foundation of his children’s literature:

Children love horror because they know they have a part of horror in them, they know that the battle with witches and giants is more equal than it seems.

In his masterpieces, The Chocolate Factory (1964), Il DD (1982), Witches (1983) and Matilda (1988), the author weaves a plot characterized by the unpredictable that bewitches children of all times.

Dahl’s stories are gods bewitched fairy tales and it is precisely this almost forbidden ingredient, their ability to speak without properly using the language reserved for children, which makes them so loved by the little ones.

The magical, horrifying and unpredictable ingredient that characterizes his tales Roald Dahl took it from his own life. A picaresque existence, which managed to combine wonder, fear and adventure to the nth degree.

20 things you may not know about Roald Dahl

More than a writer, Roald Dahl was a real character. But after all, all great writers are a bit of characters, aren’t they?



The author’s biography is fictional and compelling, like an adventure saga.

Roald Dahl was born in 1916 in Llandaff, Wales, of Norwegian parents.



He spent his childhood and adolescence in England and at the age of eighteen he left for Africa to work for an oil company. At the outbreak of the Second World War he enlisted as a pilot in the RAF: his first mission ended with a crash to the ground, from which he emerged alive by a miracle. After his discharge he reached the United States on behalf of the allied counterintelligence and it was thus that he discovered his vocation as a writer.

But beyond the pure biographical data, we discover 20 curiosities about Roald Dahl:

Roald Dahl it was 1.96 meters tall. Just like the Big gentle giant protagonist of his famous book. He was doing badly in school. “The boy represents a rare case of indolence and illiteracy,” the teachers wrote about him. Dahl then decided to drop out of college to leave for Africa. He experienced the cruelty of the colleges British. The heinous punishments that the writer narrates in his books he had experienced on his own skin. One day his mother decided to withdraw him from school following the lashes he suffered. He wrote every day for 4 hours per day: from 10 to 12 and from 16 to 18. He wrote all his stories inside a shelter, called Gipsy House. A brick house built in the garden of his home in Buckinghamshire. On his desk he kept a collection of unlikely objects: crumpled tinfoil, pointed HB pencils, yellow notebooks and a letter opener made from his hip bone that had been removed following surgery. Roal Dahl invented ben 283 neologisms: the words he invented take the name of “gobblefunk words” and are scattered throughout his books. Now they have been collected in a specific dictionary of the Oxford Dictionary. Was greedy for chocolate, just like the protagonists of his books. He always kept a bar of chocolate close at hand. He married the English actress Patricia Neal, Oscar winner in 1963 with the film Hud The Wild with Paul Newman. The couple had 5 children. It is said that Dahl, by virtue of his good looks, was also a Dongiovanni inveterate which seduced many women belonging to the British upper class. He patented the WDT valve (Wade-Dahl-Till) for the treatment of hydrocephalus, a disease from which his son Theo suffered. Daughter Olivia died of measles. The book GGG is dedicated to her. The illustrator of almost all of his books was friend Quentin Blake, the only one allowed to enter his writing haven. Roald Dahl wrote the script of some James Bond 007 movies, according to the novelist Ian Fleming with whom he had worked in the wartime secret service. In the 1950s the rights to some of his stories were sold to Alfred Hitchcock to make the television series The chills of the unexpected. Often his books were censored or delayed in publication. The excessive use of neologisms, the description of corporal punishment and the often irreverent terminology was criticized. He was the author of the script of the film Gremlins produced by Steven Spielberg for Walt Disney. Upon his death Roald Dahl was buried following the celebration of the rite of a Viking funeral. In his grave were placed chocolate bars, his collection of HB pencils, Burgundy wine and a power saw. In England his book The Chocolate Factory it remained at the top of sales for twenty-five years. Over 13 million copies have been printed. Even today the Roald Dahl Foundation donates 10% of copyright derived from the sale of all the books in favor of children affected by neurological and blood diseases, a subject on which Dahl was very sensitive due to the diseases that affected his children. To children Roald Dahl had dedicated his best stories, after all, and it is right that the writer continues to take care of them, even from beyond, as in fairy tales.

Did you know these curiosities?