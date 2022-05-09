20 times faster than 5G
6G technology is, today, very far from becoming a reality. However, and although there are still several years left before we can use compatible devices, there are many companies that are researching and working to develop it. One of them is the Korean Samsungwhich has shared its findings on candidate technologies for 6G, capable of “pulverizing” the 5G figures.
The top-of-the-range mobile devices that we are receiving today already use this 5G technology to improve their connection speeds, but it is not yet very widespread. Samsung is one of the companies most committed to bringing affordable products with this technology to market, which shows the great importance it places on connectivity. precisely for that is also investigating 6Gwhich will arrive in a few years to steal the spot from 5G.
6G will have impressive speed
As we say, Samsung is currently working on some technologies that will make 6G possible. The first of these technologies, and perhaps the most notable, is communication in the sub-THz range. With the advancement of technology, it is necessary to expand the frequency limits to the sub-THZ range, and thanks to this spectrum it is expected that 6G speed is 1 Tbps. Samsung has managed to test with it a data speed of 6 Gbps at a distance of 15 meters indoors in 2021, and 12 Gbps at a distance of 30 meters and 2.3 Gbps at a distance of 120 meters outdoors this year .
Another of these technologies is known as reconfigurable smart surface (or RIS in English). The objective of this is to reduce the loss of penetration and the blocking of the high frequency signal, something very important so that the speed improvement can be transferred to our devices. With it, Samsung has shown that it can improve signal strength four times.
The Korean company also talks about XDDwhich improves the propagation distance of the signal and, therefore, will be able to improve coverage. Along with this we also have full duplex, which allows both data transmission and reception to occur simultaneously using the same frequency, thus also increasing speed. The two that are not missing use artificial intelligence to act on the receiver and avoid signal distortion (AI-NC) and also to minimize energy consumption (AI IS).
These have been the first details that Samsung has given about its progress in the field of 6G, but they will not be the only ones. Next Friday May 13 will take place the first Samsung 6G Forumand this will be the ideal setting for the Korean company to show more of its findings.