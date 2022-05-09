20 times faster than 5G

The top-of-the-range mobile devices that we are receiving today already use this 5G technology to improve their connection speeds, but it is not yet very widespread. Samsung is one of the companies most committed to bringing affordable products with this technology to market, which shows the great importance it places on connectivity. precisely for that is also investigating 6Gwhich will arrive in a few years to steal the spot from 5G.

6G will have impressive speed

As we say, Samsung is currently working on some technologies that will make 6G possible. The first of these technologies, and perhaps the most notable, is communication in the sub-THz range. With the advancement of technology, it is necessary to expand the frequency limits to the sub-THZ range, and thanks to this spectrum it is expected that 6G speed is 1 Tbps. Samsung has managed to test with it a data speed of 6 Gbps at a distance of 15 meters indoors in 2021, and 12 Gbps at a distance of 30 meters and 2.3 Gbps at a distance of 120 meters outdoors this year .

Another of these technologies is known as reconfigurable smart surface (or RIS in English). The objective of this is to reduce the loss of penetration and the blocking of the high frequency signal, something very important so that the speed improvement can be transferred to our devices. With it, Samsung has shown that it can improve signal strength four times.