20 Weird Oscars Photos You’ve Never Seen Before

After a particular hybrid format of the oscars 2021, the most important awards in the film industry returns to its [casi] normalcy and long to see celebrities on the red carpet and stage.
Old and strange photos of the Oscars
To commemorate the 94th edition of the oscars 2022, We selected some of the 20 strangest and most unusual photos in the history of all past editions. What moments do you remember?
A young woman Vivien Leigh posing with his Oscar for his role as Scarlett O’Hara on Gonde With the Wind In 1940.
Have you ever seen what the stage of the old Oscars was like before? Here is the American actress Olivia de Havilland receiving the award for best actress for The Heiress.
Diana Ross presenting to Stevie wonder, who won best song for I just called to say I love you, from the soundtrack of The Woman in Red.
An unforgettable capture Clint Eastwood holding his two Oscars for best director and best cinematography for Unforgiven. posing with Jack Nicholson and Barbra Streisand.
elizabeth taylor recharging his Oscar a day after the award ceremony during a press conference. After being nominated three times in a row, Elizaeth won the golden statue for Butterfield 8. is next to Eddie Fisher.
A strange capture of the director Trey Parker, actor and co-creator of South Park mattstone, and a friend on the red carpet at the 72nd Academy Awards.
Nicole Kidman surrounded by men in tuxedos as she greets fans from the Kodak Theater. We love how the actress stands out!
Dancers appeared on the red carpet at the 2007 Oscars.
meryl streep with his Oscar for Kramer vs. Kramer and being kissed on the neck by Dustin Hoffmann.
Neil Patrick Harris, who was hosting the awards, standing in his underwear in front of the entire audience from the stage.
Without knowing why, the actor Sasha Baron Cohen threw the “ashes” on the red carpet—already a TV presenter.
Drew Barrymore and Liv Tyler starring in an epic moment on the red carpet when they kissed.
the strange moment when John Travolta approached Scarlett Johansson to give her a kiss that, instead of being fun, became very awkward.
Music video producer and director Spike Jonze kissing the mexican director Alfonso Cuaron in full Oscar awards.
björkthe famous Icelandic singer, leaving an egg on the Oscars red carpet.
James Franco disguised as a transvestite while presenting the Oscars together with Anne Hathaway.
A funny capture of the actor Ben Kingsley kissing Robin Wright while she arrives with her husband Sean Penn to the 81st edition of the Oscars.
Dom Ameche with his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in cocoon, and cher wearing a peculiar suit Bob Mackie with feathers on the head.
James Corden and Rebel Wilson on stage dressed as cats. Do you remember what was going on?
The epic moment George Clooney and Tilda Swinton They kissed each other in the audience, live and direct.