20 years after her departure, Avril Lavigne releases a special edition of “Let Go” with 6 additional tracks

Sony Music Entertainment’s catalog division is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne’s groundbreaking debut Let Go with the release of an expanded edition of the album with six bonus tracks, including Avril’s newly recorded studio version of ” Breakaway”.

Originally written and performed for Let Go, “Breakaway” was cut from the album before Avril turned the song over to Kelly Clarkson (who made it a #1 Hot 100 hit in 2004). Avril’s newly recorded performance provides a fresh take on the song and restores poignant little lyrical references to Avril’s Canadian childhood. Avril’s new recording of “Breakaway” is released today. The lyric video will be released on Facebook today and on YouTube on June 4.

