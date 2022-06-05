20 years after her departure, Avril Lavigne releases a special edition of “Let Go” with 6 additional tracks

Sony Music Entertainment’s catalog division is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne’s groundbreaking debut Let Go with the release of an expanded edition of the album with six bonus tracks, including Avril’s newly recorded studio version of ” Breakaway”.

Originally written and performed for Let Go, “Breakaway” was cut from the album before Avril turned the song over to Kelly Clarkson (who made it a #1 Hot 100 hit in 2004). Avril’s newly recorded performance provides a fresh take on the song and restores poignant little lyrical references to Avril’s Canadian childhood. Avril’s new recording of “Breakaway” is released today. The lyric video will be released on Facebook today and on YouTube on June 4.

Let Go (20th Anniversary) includes all 13 classic songs from Avril’s big debut, her 2022 reimagining of “Breakaway” and five additional songs recorded during the original Let Go sessions: “Why” (“Complicated” b-side); “Get Over It” (“Sk8er Boi” b-side, not released on DSPs); “Falling Down” (From “Sweet Home Alabama” soundtrack); “I Don’t Give” (From “American Wedding” soundtrack) and “Make Up” (Not released on DSPs).

In addition to the new lyric video for “Breakaway,” the official music videos for “Complicated,” “Losing Grip,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “I’m With You” have been upscaled to high-definition and can be viewed on the YouTube channel. Youtube. Footage of Avril’s performance of “Complicated” on 2002’s Top Of The Pops will be released this Wednesday June 8th.

At age 16, Canadian singer-songwriter and performer Avril Lavigne signed a recording contract with Arista Records, which released the artist’s debut studio album, Let Go, on June 4, 2002, becoming the best-selling album. of the 21st century from a Canadian artist and establishing Avril as a pop-punk force. She ruled radio with anthems like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” and helped pave the way for new generations of women to make uncompromising and unforgettable music, while also bringing a punk-infused female pop sensibility into the mainstream. .

The RIAA certified Let Go 7x platinum in the US while “Complicated” went triple platinum, “Sk8er Boi” 2x platinum and “I’m With You” went platinum. The Canadian Association of the Recording Industry and Music Canada certified Let Go as a Diamond album, selling over a million copies in Avril’s home country.

Avril Lavigne was announced as a member of the Hollywood Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 and will soon be unveiling her own star on the Boulevard of Stars.

Avril Lavigne is going to be on tour during 2022-2023.