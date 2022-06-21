20 years after their romance, Toñita would be behind Yahir’s fame

Yahir and Tonita

It’s been 20 years since Tonita Y Jahir their lives crossed paths for the first time when they appeared on the reality show The academy. Although at the time there were many rumors, it was not until recently that the singer broke the silence to confess that there was something more than a friendship between them and now it is believed that she had her eye on him again.

Tonita and Yahir

Both were part of the first generation of The academy, the show that made them nationally famous and the close relationship they had was no secret to anyone, as they often complimented each other on social networks. As seen on the cameras of the Gossip No Like program, Tonita revealed that, although it was nothing serious, that romance lasted just over two years.

These statements of The Golden Black They arrive after the criticism that he had launched against Yahir, whom he claimed for not having prepared to return as host of the new edition of La Academia. Tonita He said that they had already discussed it and that he had explained that he is really preparing.

Now, back to the topic of conversation about Jahir more than 2 decades after the romance they had would be a sign that she would seek to “stick” to fame which is raising him again with the exposure they have on the television cameras.

